Transformation Project

The definition of transition is ‘the process, or a period of changing from one state or condition to another’. Change that comes rapidly, and without warning can shake our very foundations and sense of self. Whether this be the end of a marriage or relationship, job, or career. Changes to what once was our ‘foundation’ can be hard to recover from emotionally, financially, individually [self-identity], or collectively as a family, or community. However, we can see these changes as an opportunity for taking our life in a brand new, and surprising direction. Examples of difficult transitions may be something as subtle as an internal shift; a quiet voice inside that tells you that this is not the life you were meant to lead and then results in a change of location, partner, or career. Others find themselves on the end of an unexpected change where the job that they were effective at doing for more than twenty-something years now has a new culture or technology that envelopes the many skills they once had to offer. These impactful shakes or ‘life-quakes’, as author Bruce Feiler describes them, forces us to take a moment to attune to what our life’s purpose actually might really be.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO