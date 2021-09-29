MOAB NORTH SUBDIVISION WATER DETERMINATION

The State Engineer has prepared the Proposed Determination for the Moab North Subdivision (Area 05, Book 2) in the Southeastern Colorado River General Adjudication (pursuant to Utah Code § 73-4). The Proposed Determination is available electronically in PDF format on the Division of Water Rights website at the following address: waterrights.utah.gov/pdbooks/MoabNorthPD. A copy will also be on file with the Clerk of the Seventh Judicial District Court in and for Grand County. Additional copies may be obtained, upon payment of the cost of duplication, from the Division of Water Rights, 1594 West North Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah.