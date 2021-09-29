CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moab, UT

MOAB NORTH SUBDIVISION WATER DETERMINATION

By zane@moabtimes.com
moabtimes.com
 8 days ago

The State Engineer has prepared the Proposed Determination for the Moab North Subdivision (Area 05, Book 2) in the Southeastern Colorado River General Adjudication (pursuant to Utah Code § 73-4). The Proposed Determination is available electronically in PDF format on the Division of Water Rights website at the following address: waterrights.utah.gov/pdbooks/MoabNorthPD. A copy will also be on file with the Clerk of the Seventh Judicial District Court in and for Grand County. Additional copies may be obtained, upon payment of the cost of duplication, from the Division of Water Rights, 1594 West North Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah.

www.moabtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted and accused of defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The former players were charged with conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The scheme lasted from about 2017 through 2020 when the former...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand County, UT
Local
Utah Government
Moab, UT
Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Grand County, UT
Government
City
Moab, UT
State
Utah State
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subdivision#Colorado River#The State Engineer#Judicial District Court#Ut 84116#The Times Independent
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy