VIDEO: Take a virtual tour of the new Queen store in London!
Legendary band Queen is the subject of a new pop-up store on Carnaby Street in London!. “Queen The Greatest”, will remain open until January 2022 with a lineup of limited-edition music releases, fashion collaborations and lifestyle products with weekly new product drops and events. Each month will have a theme — Music, Art & Design and Magic — with visual installations that act as storytelling from each of Queen‘s historic five decades in music.wfpk.org
Comments / 0