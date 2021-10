As October begins, we noticed two types of eateries rise to the top of the list of new openings in the Garden State: bakeries and seafood, an unlikely combination on most lists, but one we’re glad to see here! The newest endeavor of former Flaky Tart owner and James Beard Award-nominated baker Matthew Rosenzweig, the Bakers Grove is scheduled to open late in October, in Shrewsbury. The town also welcomes Corbo & Sons Osteria. Meanwhile, Point Pleasant Beach welcomes two new restaurants as well. Read on to learn more about new dining openings in New Jersey, and follow them on social media for updates and further announcements.

