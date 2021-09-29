Lane Kiffin reaches into Alabama to land 2022 RB recruit with nearly 30 offers

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss added to their 2022 recruiting class with a commitment from running back Quinshon Judkins of Pike Road, Alabama. Judkins made his announcement on Wednesday, and the 5-foot-11 and 200-pounder chose Ole Miss over Auburn and Notre Dame, which were among 26 offers. Judkins is the No. 22 player in the state of Alabama, and the No. 46-rated running back in this class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Ole Miss now has 14 commits in the 2022 class.