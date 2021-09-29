CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stronger than the demons, voodoo

By Carolyn Martel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, I resumed my Bible College studies to earn my Doctorate in Sacred Studies. By the end of this year, I will hold a diploma in my hands that has taken me over seven years to complete. Some of my favorite classes, have been the ones when a theology professor shared a personal ministry story. I will never forget a story that Dr. Sam Sasser shared, when I was taking his course on the Priesthood of the Believer. He related a personal ministry experience, while serving as a missionary in Haiti. He was sharing the gospel with a tribe, when a witch doctor confronted him. With an arrogant smile on his face, the witch doctor interrupted Dr. Sasser and boasted that he was going to prove to tribe that his power was greater than Dr. Sasser’s God (Jesus Christ).

