INVITATION TO BID
The Housing Authority of Southeastern Utah will be accepting HVAC contractor bids for their next Mutual Self Help Housing Project in Moab, Utah. You may request blueprints and construction specifications by emailing jwhetzel@hasuhomes.org or pick these up at the Housing Authority of Southeastern Utah office, located at 321 East Center Street, Moab, Utah, during regular office hours Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sealed bids are due by Thursday, October 21st, by 12:00 p.m. For more information: (435) 259-5891.www.moabtimes.com
Comments / 0