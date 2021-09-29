CITY OF MOAB – NOTICE OF PUBLIC TEST OF ELECTION EQUIPMENT
In accordance with Utah Code 20A-4-104, the Utah County Clerk/Auditor Elections Division will be conducting a public logic and accuracy test of our voting equipment on behalf of the City of Moab prior to the November 2, 2021, Municipal General Election. The demonstration will be held on October 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Moab City Offices located at 217 E. Center Street, Moab, UT 84532. This test is open to the public.www.moabtimes.com
Comments / 0