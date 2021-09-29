Oreogn men's basketball releases full schedule, start times, and TV info

The full schedule for this upcoming Oregon Duck men's college basketball season has been announced, and there is a lot to unpack from the schedule release. The Ducks will play just two non-traditional Wednesday or Sunday Pac-12 Conference league games this season. Oregon will also play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks this upcoming season, including a stretch of five games on an ESPN channel over a six-game stretch in February. The Ducks will play four regular-season games on FS1 and then one game on CBS. 14 games will be played on the Pac-12 Networks. Seven of Oregon's 20 league games will air on the Pac-12 Networks.