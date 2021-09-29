CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oreogn men's basketball releases full schedule, start times, and TV info

By Matt Prehm
Cover picture for the articleThe full schedule for this upcoming Oregon Duck men's college basketball season has been announced, and there is a lot to unpack from the schedule release. The Ducks will play just two non-traditional Wednesday or Sunday Pac-12 Conference league games this season. Oregon will also play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks this upcoming season, including a stretch of five games on an ESPN channel over a six-game stretch in February. The Ducks will play four regular-season games on FS1 and then one game on CBS. 14 games will be played on the Pac-12 Networks. Seven of Oregon's 20 league games will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

