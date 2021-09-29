CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Blood test may transform detection of brain damage after head injury – study

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWxyI_0cBvFUTu00
Blood test may transform detection of brain damage after head injury – study (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

An ultrasensitive blood test could be the key to detecting brain damage, predicting people’s clinical outcomes, and identifying those at risk of developing dementia after a head injury.

A new study has used a state-of-the-art test to track damage to the brain in people who have sustained traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The findings mean future blood tests could provide similar information to MRIs, but in a more cost-effective and accessible manner.

Researchers suggest measuring the protein biomarker in the blood will provide a simpler, more accurate way to predict clinical outcomes.

This work gets us closer to a blood test able to predict how brain changes develop up to one year after injury

They say it may even help to identify those at higher risk of developing dementia.

Professor David Sharp is the senior author of the paper and director of the the UK Dementia Research Institute’s (UK DRI) Care Research and Technology Centre based at Imperial College London.

He said: “Outcomes after TBI are very difficult to predict.

“This is a major challenge for doctors trying to care for patients recovering from head injuries of all severities.

“What we need are more accurate diagnostic tests that can be used in our major trauma units and clinics.

“Our work shows that measuring neurofilament light soon after head injury helps predict who will develop long-term problems.

“We are applying this in various contexts, including for the investigation of sporting TBI, and will be investigating whether this blood test can be used to predict those at high risk of developing dementia.”

Across the world, around 50 million people each year experience TBI as a result of head injury.

In their brains, the nerve cells encounter severe forces which cause damage to their axons – the part which transmits electrical signals.

This damage is the best predictor of clinical outcomes and recovery but has been difficult to measure in patients, researchers say.

The team from the UK DRICare Research and Technology Centre, based at Imperial College London, set out to identify a chemical that could be easily detected in the blood – a biomarker – that would accurately reflect this axonal damage in the brain after TBI.

To do this they harnessed cutting-edge technology.

They began by detecting proteins that are important to the structure of the nerve cell axons.

Scientists found that measuring blood levels of neurofilament light, a protein important for axonal structure, provided an accurate long-term prognosis for the patient.

To validate the blood tests, the researchers used advanced types of brain imaging.

Dr Neil Graham is joint first author and Alzheimer’s Research UK Clinical Research Fellow at the UK DRI’s Care Research and Technology Centre.

He said: “I’m extremely excited by the ultrasensitive blood test technology we used here as it has opened up a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to precise injury diagnosis and prediction of outcomes after head injury.

“This is particularly useful in the area of dementia risk assessment after TBI, which is very challenging at present.

“If we could roll the neurofilament light test out across the country, it would be hugely impactful.

“We’re gearing up to offer it to NHS patients at Imperial in the near future.”

Dr Rosa Sancho, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “This work gets us closer to a blood test able to predict how brain changes develop up to one year after injury.

“Dementia develops over many years and we need to build on these findings to help improve longer-term prognosis and to reliably determine an individual’s risk of dementia following a head injury.”

The study involved more than 200 patients who had experienced moderate to severe TBI, recruited from eight major trauma centres across Europe.

The study is published in Science Translational Medicine.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

Two-minute brain test could detect Alzheimer’s five years earlier

A two-minute brain test could diagnose Alzheimer's five years sooner, leading to early treatment to stave off dementia, scientists hope. Researchers at Bath University have developed a cap that contains electrodes and can measure people's brain waves in response to a series of flashing images on a computer screen. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Cement Found in Man’s Heart After Spinal Surgery

Oct. 6, 2021 -- Doctors removed a 4-inch piece of cement from a man’s heart, which had leaked into his body from a spinal surgery, according to a new report published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The 56-year-old man, who was not identified in the report, went to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
the University of Delaware

Vitamin B12 and Alzheimer’s

Worms don’t wiggle when they have Alzheimer’s disease. Yet something helped worms with the disease hold onto their wiggle in Professor Jessica Tanis’s lab at the University of Delaware. In solving the mystery, Tanis and her team have yielded new clues into the potential impact of diet on Alzheimer’s, the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Tests#Traumatic Brain Injury#Head Injuries#Tbi#Imperial College London
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Infection hinders blood vessel repair following traumatic brain or cerebrovascular injuries

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and other injuries to blood vessels in the brain, like stroke, are a leading cause of long-term disability or death. Researchers at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health, have found a possible explanation for why some patients recover much more poorly from brain injury if they later become infected. The findings were published in Nature Immunology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Simple Blood Test Developed for Early Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease

An international research team led by HKUST has developed a simple but robust blood test from Chinese patient data for early detection and screening of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) for the first time, with an accuracy level of over 96%. Currently, doctors mainly rely on cognitive tests to diagnose a person...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Science News

A blood test may help predict recovery from traumatic brain injury

Elevated blood levels of a specific protein may help scientists predict who has a better chance of bouncing back from a traumatic brain injury. The protein, called neurofilament light or NfL for short, lends structural support to axons, the tendrils that send messages between brain cells. Levels of NfL peak on average at 10 times the typical level 20 days after injury and stay above normal a year later, researchers report September 29 in Science Translational Medicine. The higher the peak NfL blood concentrations after injury, the tougher the recovery for people with TBI six and 12 months later, shows the study of 197 people treated at eight trauma centers across Europe for moderate to severe TBI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Study: Signs of early Alzheimer's disease may be spotted in brain stem

Certain changes in a part of the brain stem, visible in scans, might be a potential early indicator of Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests. Using different brain imaging techniques, researchers found that lesser "integrity" in the brain stem region was linked to a faster decline in memory and thinking in older adults, as well as certain brain changes seen in early Alzheimer's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

How New Blood Tests May Be Able to Detect Cancer Earlier and Easier

Many new blood tests to detect cancer are in the clinical trial stages. Experts say these tests have the potential to detect an array of cancers earlier and easier than current tests can. They said the earlier detection can save lives as well as help people avoid more expensive and...
CANCER
Science 2.0

Atomic Force Microscopy May Lead To Detecting Dementia In The Blood

For a pilot study, a team examined blood samples from 50 patients and 16 healthy subjects. Using atomic force microscopy technology, they analyzed the surface of around 1000 red blood cells per person without knowing anything about their state of health. They were able to detect the presence of suspicious...
SCIENCE
UV Cavalier Daily

BIG Brain discovery could transform epilepsy treatment

Researchers at the University’s Brain Immunology and Glia Center have recently discovered a natural brain repair mechanism may improve current epilepsy treatments. Asst. Neuroscience Prof. Ukpong Eyo helped lead a group of researchers to discover an existing repair process that has the potential to unlock new approaches to epilepsy treatment. Eyo and his team recently published important findings in the scientific journal Cell Reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Detecting Dementia in the Blood

Summary: A new blood test that uses atomic force microscopy technology appears to be effective as an Alzheimer’s diagnostic test. If the suspicion of Alzheimer’s disease creeps up, those affected must prepare themselves for lengthy and complex procedures until the case is clear. A team from Empa and the Cantonal...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interfer(on)-ing with vascular repair after acute brain injury

Type I interferon response to systemic infections after head trauma or stroke impairs angiogenesis in injured tissues and may contribute to secondary neurological injury. Every year, millions of individuals worldwide suffer traumatic brain injury (TBI) or stroke, which are leading causes of acute brain injury-related morbidity and mortality1,2. A carefully orchestrated immune response to acute brain injury is crucial to promote repair and regeneration; however, a dysregulated immune response may contribute to secondary neuronal death and chronic neurodegeneration3. In this issue of Nature Immunology, Mastorakos and colleagues explore the introduction of a systemic infection after acute brain injury on the immune response and vascular repair in mouse models of TBI and hemorrhagic stroke4. This underexplored secondary insult is particularly relevant clinically, as patients hospitalized with TBI and stroke are at high risk of acquiring infection in the lung, urinary tract and bloodstream5.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
swimswam.com

Johns Hopkins Doctor Seeking Swimmers for Study on Brain Injury Recovery

Dr. Jennifer Coughlin in Johns Hopkins University’s Department of Psychiatry is working on a research study to see if the brain is protected from inflammation and damage through participation in sports. They are using Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging on former NFL players and collegiate swimmers (as an elite athletic...
NFL
Los Angeles Business Journal

NovaSignal Raises $37M to Further Market Brain Blood Flow Monitoring Device Used to Detect Strokes

Rancho Park-based NovaSignal Corp., which makes technology to monitor blood flow inside the brain, announced Sept. 28 that it closed $37 million in a Series C1 funding round. Founded in 2013, NovaSignal has developed sensor technology that uses ultrasound waves to peer inside the brain and monitor blood flow in real time, looking for blockages or any other abnormalities that might be signs of a stroke, traumatic brain injury, dementia or other brain disorder.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy