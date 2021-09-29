Free Film, “Walking the Good Red Road” to be Shown at North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum

Award-winning documentary producer, Sister Judith Zielinski (OSF), is the featured convocation speaker at University of Mary’s Butler Auditorium, Friday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. BISMARCK, ND — The public is invited to attend two free events detailing the life of Lakota healer Black Elk. On Wednesday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, the public can watch Sister Judith Zielinski’s (OSF) one-hour film “Walking the Good Red Road: Nicholas Black Elk’s Journey to Sainthood.” Zielinski, the documentary’s producer, will be part of a panel discussion following the showing of the film along with Black Elks great-great grandson Maka Black Elk, United Tribes Technical College Professor Dakota Goodhouse, and moderated by North Dakota Heritage Center Curator of Education Erik Holland.