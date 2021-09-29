CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sentence of man who killed lover during sex referred to Court of Appeal

 8 days ago
Sam Pybus (Durham Police/PA) (PA Media)

The jail term given to a man who choked his lover to death during sex could be extended for being “unduly lenient” after it was referred to the Court of Appeal.

The Attorney General has referred Sam Pybus’s sentence of four years and eight months to the Court of Appeal.

Pybus, 32, was jailed earlier this month for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old mother of two.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Pybus was drunk when he applied pressure to her neck for tens of seconds or even minutes at her flat in Darlington in February.

A spokesman from the Attorney General’s Office said: “I can confirm that the Attorney General has referred Sam Pybus’s sentence to the Court of Appeal as she agrees that it appears unduly lenient.

Sophie Moss (Durham Police/PA) (PA Media)

“It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence.”

Judge Paul Watson QC jailed Pybus for four years and eight months, having reduced the sentence from seven years after giving credit for his early guilty plea to manslaughter.

Pybus woke up and found Ms Moss naked and unresponsive but did not dial 999, waiting in his car for 15 minutes before driving to a police station to raise the alarm, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had applied enough pressure to her neck for long enough to kill. There was no evidence of any other injuries or violence.

The Crown Prosecution Service said there was not sufficient evidence to support a charge of murder as there was nothing to suggest he intended to kill her or cause serious harm.

Married Pybus told police he and Ms Moss had been in a casual relationship for three years, and that she encouraged him to strangle her during consensual sex.

The court heard Ms Moss’s long-term partner, not named in court, said likewise.

The referral comes after Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights, wrote to the Attorney General to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence.

IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com

Man who stalked, bragged on Facebook about killing stranger gets life sentence

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering a complete stranger earlier this year in Cobb County. On Sept. 21, a Cobb County jury found Jamaar Bracey guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a crime for the murder of 22-year-old father of two Shawn Gray.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Spokesman-Review

Man who shot at undercover police during 2019 car chase sentenced to 8 years in prison

A man will spend eight years in prison for charges related to a confrontation with police more than two years ago in which he fired at them. The trial for Jordan G. Brown, 30, was delayed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors attempted to amend Brown’s charges to include attempted murder in early September. Before that, Brown pleaded guilty to lesser charges of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, attempt to elude and possession of stolen property on Sept. 21.
SPOKANE, WA
KXII.com

Sherman death row inmate appeals sentence to Supreme Court

(KXII) - The Sherman man who killed his own son, ex-wife and her daughter in 2004 has appealed his death sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court. Andre Thomas was 21 years old when he stabbed his estranged wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and her 13-month-old daughter. He then cut...
SHERMAN, TX
