PUBG 14.1 update set to release next month

By Steven Molina
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Krafton will be releasing an update for PUBG very soon. The 14.1 update will go live for PC players on October 6, while console players will receive the update on October 14, just in time for Halloween. Players will be able to get festive for the upcoming holiday, as key areas throughout the Erangel map will be decorated with a Halloween theme. This event will also add unique weather effects, like fog in the air and a blood-red moon for extra spooky-ness.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Technology
Video Games
VIDEO GAMES

