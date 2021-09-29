PUBG 14.1 update set to release next month

For the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds players who've been figuratively carrying their squadmates to victory until now, you'll soon be able to literally carry them to the finish line, too. That's because the game's latest update that's arrived this week on the test feature has added a new feature that allows people to pick up their downed teammates so that they can be moved to safety. You can also pick up a downed enemy as well, but there are tradeoffs to be considered before picking anyone up.

