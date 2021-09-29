Flood advisory issued for our area with training rains soaking Lafourche

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flood advisory for central Lafourche Parish until 3:15 p.m. At 12:12 p.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rains in the area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing and is expected to continue shortly in the advisory area. Radar indicates that 1-3 inches of rain have already fallen and more can follow in the next few hours, which could cause flooding to roadways, low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage.