CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Biogen And Japanese Partner Seek Fast-Tracked Approval For Another Alzheimer’s Drug

kclu.org
 8 days ago

When the Food and Drug Administration approved Biogen’s Aduhelm in June, it was the first new Alzheimer’s drug approved in nearly 20 years. That excitement soon gave way to controversy as a fast-tracked approval and contradictory data cast doubt on the drug’s effectiveness. Now three months later, Biogen and its...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Mass General Brigham won’t offer Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug

“We understand that this may be difficult news for some of our patients,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement. Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care provider, said Tuesday that it will not administer Biogen’s controversial new Alzheimer’s drug to patients, dealing another setback to the Cambridge company and its expensive treatment.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bizjournals

More setbacks for Biogen: state's largest hospital system spurns Alzheimer's drug

The state's largest health care provider has declined to administer Biogen Inc.'s new Alzheimer's drug, citing concerns over its safety and efficacy months after a controversial FDA approval. Mass General Brigham told the Boston Globe on Tuesday that it would not be using the drug, Aduhelm, generically known as aducanumab....
HEALTH
McKnight's

Drugmakers ask FDA to approve another Alzheimer’s drug, similar to Aduhelm

Drugmakers Eisai and Biogen are putting the Food and Drug Administration to the test with a request to approve a an Alzheimer’s drug that works like aducanumab (Aduhelm), the new, yet controversial, brain plaque-reducing therapy. On Monday, Japanese drugmaker Eisai, a partner in Alzheimer’s research with Biogen, announced that it...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Japanese#Stat#Npr
Shore News Network

REPORT: Biogen, Eisai Began Application For Alzheimer’s Drug

Biogen, and its Japanese partner Eisai, announced Monday that it plans to begin the process for U.S. approval for its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s. Biogen and Eisai announced “rolling submission” to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its second Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, according to a company press release. The companies expect the submission to be completed in the next several months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

NuCana Soars as FDA Fast Tracks Potential Drug for Biliary Tract Cancer

Investing.com – NuCana stock (NASDAQ:NCNA) climbed 22% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as the Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked the company’s experimental drug for treatment of biliary tract cancer. The drug, acelarin, is currently being evaluated in a phase-III study for the first-line treatment of patients. The FDA's announcement means that...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Eisai, Biogen Initiate Rolling Submission For New Alzheimer's Drug

Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) began its application process for lecanemab (BAN2401) for early Alzheimer's disease using an accelerated approval pathway. Lecanemab is an anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab, and the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
bioworld.com

Eisai, Biogen advance efforts to tackle early Alzheimer's with BLA filing for lecanemab

Just months after the controversial FDA approval of Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm (aducanumab), partners on that medicine, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Biogen Inc., are advancing a BLA for another possible AD therapy, lecanemab. Formerly known as BAN-2401, the Bioarctic AB-originated antibody is designed to neutralize and eliminate soluble, toxic amyloid beta for the treatment of early AD. The rolling submission, in pursuit of an accelerated approval, was primarily based on data from a phase IIb trial in people with early AD and confirmed amyloid pathology.
HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Former FDA advisor critical of Alzheimer’s drug approval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former advisor of the Food and Drug Administration is criticizing the approval of a drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. He is one of three experts who resigned when the drug was approved in spring. Dr. Aaron Kesselheim called it, “Probably the worst drug approval decision in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Channel Nebraska

The road to Aduhelm: What one ex-FDA adviser called 'probably the worst drug approval decision in recent US history' for an Alzheimer's treatment

Dr. Aaron Kesselheim had been on an advisory committee for the US Food and Drug Administration for a half-dozen years, but he had never been to a meeting like this one. The FDA establishes advisory committees to assist the federal agency with one of its most important duties: deciding whether to approve the distribution of new drugs. The stakes of these decisions are enormous. Based on the outcome of the FDA's deliberations, patients may gain access to lifesaving medicines, and manufacturers may reap billions in profits. Kesselheim, a professor at Harvard Medical School, was one of the members of this committee because of his expertise on pharmaceuticals that address diseases of the brain, including Alzheimer's, the irreversible, progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually causes death. Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
INDUSTRY
The Press

ICBII Announces Approval of Its 7th Patent on Blood-Brain Barrier Permeable Technology, Moving Closer to Clinical Trials on its drugs for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Other Neuro-Degenerative Diseases

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc., ("ICBII"), has announced the approval of its 7th patent for Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Permeable Peptide Compositions. Approval of this patent further strengthens Company's IP portfolio of its SMART* Molecules technology and brings the management closer to the clinical trials. ICBII's SMART molecules technology is blazing the path to non-invasively diagnosis and potentially curing brain diseases by delivering drugs to targeted sites that has not been possible so far.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai, Biogen Pursue Approval Of Second Alzheimer's Treatment; Sanofi Changes mRNA Strategy; GSK Subsidiary To Develop Long-Acting HIV Preventive

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 27) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) - moved on rumors of a $11-billion buyout deal with Merck (NYSE: MRK) Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

The Latest: J&J seeks FDA OK for vaccine booster doses

WASHINGTON — Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward shoring up protection in more vaccinated Americans. J&J says it filed data with the Food and Drug Administration on giving a booster dose between two to six months after vaccination. The U.S. government last month authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in vulnerable groups. A panel of FDA advisers meets next week to consider boosters for both J&J and Moderna vaccines. It’s part of a sweeping effort by the Biden administration to boost protection amid the delta...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCRG.com

Iowan among first to receive newly-approved Alzheimer’s treatment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man is one of the first in the U.S. to receive what some hope could be a life-changing treatment for Alzheimer’s patients. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Aduhelm in June. It’s not a cure, but believed to be a way to extend quality of life for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment

AstraZeneca the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease.The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday that the treatment, known as AZD7442, would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency authorization for COVID-19 prevention. If authorized, the drug would likely be limited to people with compromised immune systems who don't get sufficient protection from vaccination."First and foremost we want to protect those vulnerable populations that haven’t been adequately protected by the vaccine," said Menelas...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy