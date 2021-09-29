New World is already the most-played Steam game of 2021

With PC gaming ever-changing in the vast landscape of gaming, Steam remains the number one online platform to buy and play PC titles. Valve has maintained such a reputation for its immense dedication to the market. While they’ve supported the community with sales, there are some decent criticisms of the changes and directions Steam is taking. With improvements to compatibility and now the Steam Deck, Valve has been upgrading its software quite a lot. While there are plenty of great changes and decent upgrades, the beta versions do often reflect upcoming implementations. Such is the case with the latest beta disabling Steam from downloading older game versions. While this feature might not be something every player uses, it’s still a decent unique feature to Steam. Creator of SteamDB, the archive, and database of Steam games, noted on Twitter the effects this will have on the community.

