Video Games

New World is already the most-played Steam game of 2021

By Tony Wilson
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew World launched quite recently, but it’s already become the most played Steam game of the year. Amazon Games’ MMORPG has beaten the previous record by a significant margin — we’re talking hundreds of thousands. As of the time of this writing, Steam Database counts an all-time peak of 707,230...

