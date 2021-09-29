Eli Derby Makes LVRN Debut With "Gaslight"
LVRN has come through to deliver the debut single from their new signee Eli Derby, a young talent who seems to fit in quite nicely with the label's established roster. Today marks the arrival of "Gaslight," a melodic offering that showcases Derby's vocal chops and vulnerability -- if that wasn't enough to convince newcomers, the accompanying video also features some impressive choreography, sure to spark intrigue about his potential star power.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0