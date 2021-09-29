Eli Derby Makes LVRN Debut With "Gaslight"

Memphis is currently dictating the wave of the rap game right now. From artists like Pooh Shiesty and Big30 who are keeping the streets alive to Duke Deuce who is bringing crunk to a new generation, there's a lot of excitement in the M right now. FBG Goat has been a bubbling name in the city and the South who is now preparing for a massive breakout. This week, he returned with a brand new single titled, "Aerobix" alongside Future. The Free Bandz head honcho kicks off the record over icy trap production detailing the lavish lifestyle he leads. The beat switch brings a sense of urgency to Goat's verse who similarly pops his shit.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO