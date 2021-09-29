San Antonio's Guadalupe Dance Company marks 30th anniversary with weekend of performances
The award-winning Guadalupe Dance Company will step into the spotlight for its 30th anniversary celebration alongside Mariachi Azteca de America. Performances will include dances from the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Jalisco, Veracruz, Tamaulipas and Puebla. Tickets are available for the in-person event on both nights, but the show can be streamed live online Friday night with the purchase of virtual tickets.www.sacurrent.com
