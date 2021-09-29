The YouTube Music app is finally rolling out to selected Wear OS 2 smartwatches
Having killed off the Google Play Music app, Google left its YouTube Music subscribers in limbo thanks to the absence of the app on Wear OS, which was made worse by the search giant making it available on the Apple Watch first. Previously exclusive in the Android world to Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Watch 4 series of Wear OS 3 smartwatches, Google has finally begun making the YouTube Music app available to a small group of Wear OS 2 watches.www.talkandroid.com
