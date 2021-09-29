The YouTube Music app is finally rolling out to selected Wear OS 2 smartwatches

If you’re using a Wear OS 2 device made by Mobvoi, Fossil or Michael Kors, you’ll be getting new features on your smartwatch soon. The first one that has been announced by Google is for YouTube Music and with the update, you’ll be able to save music on your wearable and listen to music offline. Well the only caveat for that is you have to be a YouTube Music Premium subscriber. It should make things like running or working out more convenient since you can listen to music without your connected smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO