CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The YouTube Music app is finally rolling out to selected Wear OS 2 smartwatches

By Peter Holden
talkandroid.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving killed off the Google Play Music app, Google left its YouTube Music subscribers in limbo thanks to the absence of the app on Wear OS, which was made worse by the search giant making it available on the Apple Watch first. Previously exclusive in the Android world to Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Watch 4 series of Wear OS 3 smartwatches, Google has finally begun making the YouTube Music app available to a small group of Wear OS 2 watches.

www.talkandroid.com

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Google Os#Smartwatches#Wear Os#The Apple Watch#Galaxy Watch 4#Ticwatch E3#The Play Store#Oneplus Nord#All South Africans#Braai
9to5Google

Google gives the Nest Hub Max an ‘app’ launcher [Update: Rolled out]

In October 2020, a big Smart Display redesign that brought more interactivity, as well as a dark theme, widely rolled out. Google is now introducing an “app” – though it’s more akin to shortcuts – launcher on the Nest Hub Max. Update 9/23: The app launcher is now widely rolled...
TECHNOLOGY
technave.com

You can now listen to YouTube Music offline on Wear OS 2.0 watches

For those who didn't know, Google's Wear OS 3.0 brought cool features to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. One of them is offline music, which was eventually added to Wear OS 2.0 devices. Spotify got this update last month, and now YouTube Music has the same update. According to 9to5Google,...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Wear OS 2 devices get YouTube Music offline feature

If you’re using a Wear OS 2 device made by Mobvoi, Fossil or Michael Kors, you’ll be getting new features on your smartwatch soon. The first one that has been announced by Google is for YouTube Music and with the update, you’ll be able to save music on your wearable and listen to music offline. Well the only caveat for that is you have to be a YouTube Music Premium subscriber. It should make things like running or working out more convenient since you can listen to music without your connected smartphone.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Android Headlines

Fossil 6 Series Smartwatches Launch Without Wear OS 3

A lot of tech users are waiting patiently for the Wear OS 3 update to make its way to non-Samsung smartwatches. Right now, the platform overhaul is only available on the Galaxy Watch 4 series of wearables. According to 9to5Google, smartwatch OEM Fossil has lost all patience and launched its Fossil 6 series of smartwatches, and these devices will be able to get Wear OS 3 when it eventually hits the public.
TECHNOLOGY
onmsft.com

Redesigned Photos app starts rolling out to more Windows 11 testers

Earlier this month, Microsoft released a redesigned Photos app for Windows 11 to select Insiders in the Dev Channel. The company has now started rolling out the new Photos app to both Beta and Release Preview channels, as spotted by Microsoft MVP Richard Hay. Microsoft says the new Windows 11...
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi unveils the MIJIA Treadmill with support for smartwatch, MIJIA app controls

Aside from the CIVI smartphone that was unveiled by Xiaomi today, the company equally announced some smart ecosystem products. One of them is the MIJIA Treadmill. Xiaomi has often launched treadmills under the WalkingPad brand which isn’t wholly owned by the company. The MIJIA Treadmill is the brand’s first treadmill launched under the MIJIA brand.
NFL
T3.com

Android Auto finally rolls out an essential new user feature

Android Auto keeps your car connected at all times – and it’s now set to offer even more in the way of communication. Thanks to a handy new update, Android Auto will now support dual-SIM, letting users select which SIM card they prefer to send messages or make calls. Prior...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Xbox Rolls Out September Update to App and Consoles

Microsoft is rolling out a new September update for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S consoles, and the PC app. The update delivers new features based on player feedback. New features include updates to the Xbox app on PCs, a new Play Later feature, and the latest version of Microsoft Edge.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles rolls out to select Xbox Insiders

Today, Microsoft announced that it's rolling out Xbox Cloud Gaming to select Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and the Alpha - Skip Ahead rings. Just like PlayStation Now, the service lets you play many of the games you already own through the cloud instead of having to download them and clutter precious hard drive space. Many of the titles on Xbox Game Pass are also available to stream through Xbox Cloud Gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
froggyweb.com

Netflix rolls out mobile games to users in select European markets

(Reuters) – Netflix on Tuesday rolled out five mobile gaming titles to its subscribers in select European markets, as part of its efforts to diversify revenue sources amid intensifying competition in the booming video-streaming space. The company has introduced “Stranger Things: 1984”, “Stranger Things 3: The Game”, “Card Blast”, “Teeter...
VIDEO GAMES
Zacks.com

Alphabet (GOOGL) Google Launches Wear OS Health Services App

GOOGL - Free Report) division Google has introduced an app — namely Health Services — for the smartwatch operating system, Wear OS, in the Play Store. Per a latest report from 9TO5Google, the Health Services app performs various functions such as managing sensors, tracking health and fitness as well as providing metrics like heart rate, step count, calories, and distance. Additionally, it improves the battery life of the apps.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy