Lincoln County, ME

Newcastle Realty - Broker of the Week!

penbaypilot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebi Fox is a 30-year resident of Lincoln County, growing up in Cumberland and spending summers in Harpswell. She went to North Yarmouth Academy and graduated from the University of Maine. Debi is married to a local builder whose family was among the first to settle in the Mid-Coast Region. They still own a part of the original homestead on the Kennebec River. Debi has had her real estate license for 21 years and has been using it full time for the past 17 years.

www.penbaypilot.com

