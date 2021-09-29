Zumbathon 2021: Benefiting SLEW Cancer Wellness Center
October is breast cancer awareness month, and the SLEW Cancer Wellness Center is spreading the word and letting you know how you can get involved. Olga Young joined us this morning to talk about their mission and the fun event happening on Sunday. Zumbathon 2021. Sunday, October 3. New Vision...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and draws attention to the startling statistic that more than 15,000 children in the United States alone [acco.org] are diagnosed with cancer each year. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has made the funding of research into the advancement of treatments a priority, donating $185 million over the lifetime of the organization with this year’s $13 million contribution.
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason is holding the “Relay for Life” to benefit the American Cancer Society. The weather appears to be cooperating for this 18-hour event at Corrigan Oil Speedway, which starts at 5:30 p.m. It’s been two years since the last relay was held in person. Last year,...
LEESBURG — The Power of Pink champagne brunch will be Oct. 10, at Tippecanoe Lake Country Club, Leesburg. The event starts at 11 a.m., and includes food, champagne, and a designer purse auction. The attire is pink. Julee Rauch serves on the fundraising committee for the Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nestled in the community of Hartford, one brewery is stepping up to support childhood cancer research in a very real way. Buffalo Ridge Brewing is joining other breweries nationwide as part of “Brewing Funds For Cancer.”. Throughout September and October, you can head...
NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine has moved to a new location on the Stephens Memorial Hospital campus, at 59 Winter Street in Norway. An upgrade in space, its new site will allow the nonprofit to expand its services in western Maine. The center celebrated last Wednesday...
The Board of Directors of the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine honored the original founders of the center during a recent open house to celebrate the opening of the new center. Sue Craib, Barb Deschenes and David Wilson were recognized, and The Healing Room dedicated in their honor. Comments...
The Ohio Valley Mopar Club held the second of its annual car shows at O’Reilly’s in Wintersville on Sunday with the proceeds from both shows given to the Women in Action Against Cancer Coalition. A combined total from the two shows resulted in the collection of $690 through the car registration, a 50-50 drawing and the sale of hot dogs, pop and water. Luke Stewart, manager of O’Reilly’s, hosted the event in the business’ parking lot and provided the refreshments. Butch Rotellini, Mopar Club president, organized the events with help of club members, and Krysten Myers, DJ, provided the musical entertainment. The Mopar Club will be holding another car show on Sunday at McDonald’s in Follansbee. The next event for the WIAACC will be its annual Breast Cancer Wreath Ceremony, which will be held on Oct. 20 at the Fort Steuben Mall. Seated, from left, are Myers and Kurt Yano, club member; and standing, Janet Sharpe, WIAACC president; Rotellini; Stewart; and Linda Bain, WIAACC recording secretary.
For over 17 years of serving the financial, emotional and educational needs of Santa Clarita’s cancer community, we’ve come to understand that practically no message is more welcomed than this. The Wellness Center at Circle of Hope offers many forms of assistance not usually available through the common outlets in the Santa Clarita health arena. All classes, programs and therapies are offered free of charge and all classes and programs are designed for cancer support. Depending on the class, classes may be offered outdoors or in a local park and are noted next to each class. Masks must be worn, social distancing, and all safety protocols are being followed for the health and safety of all clients, staff and volunteers.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cossette family saw friends and family gather at the Mainline Bar and Grill in Downer, MN to help raise support for Brandon and Huxon. Brandon Cossette, 27, is currently battling lymphoma while his son Huxon, who is five-months-old, recently has had heart surgery.
City of Hope plans to open the 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center in Irvine, Calif., next summer, local news station Spectrum News 1 reported Sept. 27. The new center will eliminate the need for cancer patients in Orange County to travel for advanced care and clinical trial access. Currently, about 20 percent of county residents diagnosed with cancer leave the community for advanced cancer care and research, a City of Hope official told the news station.
Living in small communities here in Minnesota can be a beautiful thing, especially when hard news is shared involving local families. The Decker Family in New Prague, got the news recently that their 8th grader, Mason, had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. That news reached the high school, and tomorrow's homecoming rather than being a Trojan pride night, has now been turned into a green out to raise awareness of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, and all proceeds from the Tackle Cancer night will go to assist the Decker family.
Kuemper Catholic School students cheered for a homecoming win last week, but their hearts also went out for even bigger victories — for those receiving care at the new St. Anthony Regional Hospital Cancer Center. Last Friday morning, the Kuemper High School cheerleaders, football team and band, seventh and eighth...
Newswise — The National Cancer Institute once again recognized UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center as one of the nation’s most elite cancer centers, awarding the center $17.5 million over five years and renewing the cancer center’s “comprehensive” designation. The designation is in recognition of the cancer center’s breadth and depth in cancer research, clinical care, cancer control and population sciences.
NCH Wellness Center, 900 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, is welcoming the public to use the facility at no cost on three Fridays: Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. "We're going through incredibly challenging times and would like to help our community members improve their health and reduce stress," says Steve Balaton, director, NCH Wellness Center.
Rochester, N.Y. — It's one of the highest honors for a cancer center - and the Wilmot Cancer Center is going for it. It has applied for designation by the National Cancer Institute and it's more than prestige. The honor would be a gamechanger for cancer care and our entire community.
Center will focus on disproportionate effects of lung cancer in Black community. The Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center won a $3.3 million Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) grant to establish a research center on lung cancer disparities from the National Cancer Institute last week. The Translational Research Center...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Residents of Mosinee are holding a motorcycle ride and family event tomorrow to benefit one of their own who is undergoing treatment for colon cancer. Dane Martin was diagnosed over the summer and is currently in treatment with chemotherapy after a surgery. Friends of Martin’s are...
Cameron Watson is one strong 2-year-old. The Shippensburg toddler is currently battling neuroblastoma, a cancer that affects the spinal cord, adrenal glands, neck or chest. Cameron’s mother, Devin Arruda, said Cameron was diagnosed when he was 17 months old. “He was in pain for a few weeks, and we went...
