Zumbathon 2021: Benefiting SLEW Cancer Wellness Center

The Ohio Valley Mopar Club held the second of its annual car shows at O’Reilly’s in Wintersville on Sunday with the proceeds from both shows given to the Women in Action Against Cancer Coalition. A combined total from the two shows resulted in the collection of $690 through the car registration, a 50-50 drawing and the sale of hot dogs, pop and water. Luke Stewart, manager of O’Reilly’s, hosted the event in the business’ parking lot and provided the refreshments. Butch Rotellini, Mopar Club president, organized the events with help of club members, and Krysten Myers, DJ, provided the musical entertainment. The Mopar Club will be holding another car show on Sunday at McDonald’s in Follansbee. The next event for the WIAACC will be its annual Breast Cancer Wreath Ceremony, which will be held on Oct. 20 at the Fort Steuben Mall. Seated, from left, are Myers and Kurt Yano, club member; and standing, Janet Sharpe, WIAACC president; Rotellini; Stewart; and Linda Bain, WIAACC recording secretary.

8 DAYS AGO