QB battle: Virginia is rolling, as Miami still has questions

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There’s no question who Virginia will start at quarterback. That’s not the case with Miami. The Hurricanes (2-2) open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Thursday night against Virginia (2-2), and will be facing the national leader in passing yards per game so far this season. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong is averaging 426 yards per game, and though it’s early, only seven quarterbacks in FBS history have ever finished a season averaging more.

