OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 1 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 1/2 cent, December KC wheat is down 3 cents, December Chicago wheat is down 4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 3 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 508.05 points and November crude oil is up $0.79 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.160 and December gold is down $2.90 per ounce. In very quiet and two-sided trade, most grain and soy markets are slightly lower. The lone exception is Minneapolis December wheat, which forged a new high near $9.50 per bushel on Thursday. Soybean export sales continue lag last year as traders await China's return from a week-long holiday.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO