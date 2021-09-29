CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Jon Fishman to Join Trey Anastasio Band for Remainder of Fall Tour

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news of percussionist Russ Lawton and trumpeter Jen Hartswick coming down with COVID-19, Trey Anastasio Band has decided to forge ahead with the remainder of their fall tour, enlisting Jon Fishman to play drums. “Starting tonight in Pittsburgh, Jon Fishman will join the Trey Anastasio Band for their...

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: NOFX, Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Julien Baker, more

We knew that once concerts came back, the number of bookings would be overwhelming. Latest best example: Stage AE is booked every single day this week. Here’s a look:. Sublime With Rome (Stage AE): The Long Beach, Calif., ska-punk trio carries on the Sublime legacy with bassist Eric Wilson, the lone member of the original group, joined by singer-guitarist Rome Ramirez and drummer Carlos Verdugo. “Any project I ever did after Sublime, everybody just wanted to hear Sublime anyway,” Wilson has said of this partnership. Dirty Heads open the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. $50; axs.com.
liveforlivemusic.com

Pared-Down Trey Anastasio Band Serves Up Two Improv-Heavy Shows In North Carolina [Videos]

Trey Anastasio Band fans in North Carolina were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Saturday afternoon when the group announced that vocalist/trumpet player Jennifer Hartswick had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a two-night, two-city run this weekend. But spurred by the unfortunate news—and the new-look lineup it imposed—the band turned in a pair of thrilling, improv-heavy performances in Charlotte and Asheville featuring deep takes on Phish favorites.
JamBase

Happy Birthday Trey Anastasio: Watch 5 Recent Sit-Ins

Trey Anastasio celebrates his 57th birthday today. The beloved Phish guitarist was born Ernest Giuseppe Anastasio III on September 30, 1964 in Fort Worth, Texas but moved to Princeton, New Jersey with his family at age three. Trey has always exhibited a highly collaborative attitude toward music whether it be in his decades-long career with Phish — including his wildly prolific work with lyricist Tom Marshall — and his main solo project the Trey Anastasio Band or other side projects like Oysterhead and joining members of the Grateful Dead in 2015 for their Fare Thee Well concerts. Anastasio breathes music and is always quick to sit-in with his friends and collaborators.
jambands

Trey Anastasio Band Welcome James Casey at Radio City Tour Finale

Trey Anastasio Band closed their late-summer tour on Sunday, Oct. 3, playing their final show with their improvised lineup, and welcoming saxophonist James Casey back into the fold. Casey took this tour off after sharing his cancer diagnosis, but that didn’t stop the musician from soaking up a little applause,...
gratefulweb.com

David Bromberg Quintet joins forces with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley for February 2022 Tour

Fans of top-notch musicianship and bluesy roots music take note: The David Bromberg Quintet will be joined by Grammy-nominated duo Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley for two weeks of tour dates in the Southeast kicking off February 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA. Bromberg's most recent album is the critically lauded BIG ROAD, which was acclaimed by Forbes, Relix and American Songwriter among others and prompted No Depression to write, “He [Bromberg] has always dived right into melodic and lyrical structures that are older than America and treated them all equally. By doing this, he communicates something that few outside of Bob Dylan or The Grateful Dead have ever succeeded at: He reflects roots music in all of its divergent pathways back to his listeners and allows it to stand on its own without judgment or apology. Big Road is a truly masterful work.” Bromberg and his band are on tour now; more info at https://davidbromberg.net.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
JamBase

Chris Robinson & Nels Cline Join Tedeschi Trucks Band At Beacon Theatre

Tedeschi Trucks Band resumed a tradition on Thursday when they kicked off a seven-show residency at The Beacon Theatre in New York City. Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and Wilco guitarist Nels Cline were the 12-piece ensemble’s special guest last night as the TTB celebrates 10 years of performing at the venue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Trey Anastasio Band Bring New Life To Classics At Radio City Music Hall

Trey Anastasio Band officially closed out their fall tour with back-to-back shows at Radio City Music Hall over Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday October 3rd. It was the group’s first performance at the legendary venue since 2018’s ” A Concert for Island Relief,” where TAB teamed up with Dave Matthews Band and more to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
MUSIC
portcitydaily.com

In Photos: Trey Anastasio Band plays Wilmington for first time

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Phish frontman Trey Anastasio made his debut in Wilmington on Sept. 24 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at downtown’s Riverfront Park — full band in tact, nonetheless. It was a rough start to the current tour, as Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) lost its bassist, Tony Markellis, in...
WILMINGTON, NC
relix

Counting Crows at Hammerstein Ballroom (A Gallery)

Counting Crows swooped into the Hammerstein Ballroom on Oct. 5 to perform their first of two nights at the NYC venue. Highlights included a “Round Here” opener, a mid-set take on the Grateful Dead’s “Friend of the Devil” and – of course – hits like “Mr. Jones” and “A Long December.”
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Ghost Hounds Announced As A Support Band For The Rolling Stones’ North American Tour

Blues-rock band Ghost Hounds have been announced as one of the special support bands on The Rolling Stones’ North American ‘No Filter’ tour. This five-date run will mark Ghost Hounds’ second support tour with The Stones, as they also opened for their record breaking tour in 2019. Kicking off their run with The Stones on September 30th in Charlotte, NC, the tour will see Ghost Hounds playing shows across the country before capping it off on October 29th in Tampa, FL. For tickets and information please visit here.
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

Jordan Smith releases seven-song EP 'Be Still & Know'; will join Rhett Walker on tour this fall

Powerhouse vocalist, songwriter and "The Voice" season 9 winner Jordan Smith has released “Be Still & Know” (Provident Label Group/Reunion Records). As the top-selling artist ever to emerge from "The Voice," this is Smith's first project with the label since signing with them in 2020. His debut album, 2016's “Something Beautiful,” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and he has since released two additional albums.
MUSIC
catcountry96.com

Zac Brown Band Pauses The Comeback Tour

Zac Brown sent a message out to fans this morning that affects the fate of Zac Brown Band‘s The Comeback tour. I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour.’ Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.
MUSIC
relix

Marisa Anderson & William Tyler: Lost Futures

Lost Futures, Marisa Anderson and William Tyler’s first album as a duo, begins with a piercing drone before there’s a sense of calm: the sound of one of their guitars melodically breaking through. “News About Heaven,” a reworking of a cut from Tyler’s 2020 EP New Vanitas, sets the tone for Lost Futures, a meeting of the minds for two of folk music’s preeminent instrumental guitarists. The pair borrowed the title Lost Futures from writer Mark Fisher’s cultural theory that we’re haunted by things that felt inevitable but failed to happen. And, with that in mind, it’s hard not to view the album through the lens of the pandemic. It was that lost future, along with the death of David Berman, that brought Tyler and Anderson together. They first collaborated at a show commemorating the enigmatic musician’s life in early 2020; canceled pandemic-era tours then freed up time to make Lost Futures. The title track has a quiet beauty about it, a seemingly optimistic piece rendered simply with just two acoustic guitars. Though Tyler and Anderson are known as master guitarists, this is not just a guitar record. Both rotate between acoustic and electric guitars (and dobro) and add a multitude of instruments to the mix: Anderson on organ, sitar and ambient noise; Tyler on bass, piano and dulcimer. There’s a sense of drama to the jazzy, jaunty “Pray for Rain,” with added tension from Gisela Rodriguez Fernandez’s viola. The heaviness of the times is represented in the droning thrash of “Something Will Come,” which is driven by Anderson’s hypnotic sitar. The album ends with the “Haunted by Water,” a nine-minute composition that distills nearly all the elements of Lost Futures—meditative, droning, melodic—into one epic track. Amid the chaos of 2020, it would seem, Tyler and Anderson found calming forces in each other.
MUSIC
relix

Tom Rush at Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch

Moving away from his virtual Rockport Sunday concerts and toward more-traditional – with pandemic precautions – in-person performances, Tom Rush says he’s grateful to swap cameras that don’t laugh for people who do. Rush–launching his “first-annual farewell tour”–got a bit of both Oct. 2 at Fur Peace Ranch, where a...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas Summon Lightning in Their ‘Move’ Video

Carlos Santana has released the video for “Move” featuring Rob Thomas with additional vocals from American Authors. The song will appear on Blessings and Miracles, which arrives on October 15th via BMG and is available for preorder. In the new black-and-white visual, Thomas and Santana perform in a storm where lightning strikes in a setting befitting the electric jam. “‘Move’ came about very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened,” Santana said in a statement of his reteaming with Thomas. “It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening...
MUSIC

