After the performances from supporting acts Vintage Pistol and DeeOhGee, Kendall Street Company took the stage at the Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY just after 10:15pm on a cool night. On tour for their new album, The Year the Earth Stood Still: Ninurta, the Virginia-based band quickly warmed up the crowd with their signature banger, "Laura, I’m Sorry About the Cobbler." Guitarist Louis Smith sported a hollow body guitar instead of his usual acoustic. During this tune, the cobbler entered the boysenberry jam which was a wonderfully spacey start to the night.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO