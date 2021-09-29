Dependable 100% of the Time

I recall many years ago when I often used one of my granddaddy’s tractors to do my garden work. It was an old rusty M Farmall that had spent a lot of hours in the field. It had a burnt valve and the old four cylinder engine often skipped terribly making it sound more like a B John Deere than an M Farmall. I did not mind it being old and rusty and I could even tolerate it not running like a new sewing machine, but the big problem was getting it started. The six volt battery was usually too weak for the starter to crank the engine, which meant I had to resort to using the hand crank to get it started. I didn’t mind that so much either, except during those times when it would kick back terribly. I was in my twenties at the time and in much better shape than I am now, but it was still no fun when that thing kicked back—especially when I was not expecting it. Needless to say, the old tractor was not very dependable and it was not unusual for me to spend more time trying to get it started than it took to do the cultivating I needed to do.