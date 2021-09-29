CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Dependable 100% of the Time

By James Scarborough
Post-Searchlight
 8 days ago

I recall many years ago when I often used one of my granddaddy’s tractors to do my garden work. It was an old rusty M Farmall that had spent a lot of hours in the field. It had a burnt valve and the old four cylinder engine often skipped terribly making it sound more like a B John Deere than an M Farmall. I did not mind it being old and rusty and I could even tolerate it not running like a new sewing machine, but the big problem was getting it started. The six volt battery was usually too weak for the starter to crank the engine, which meant I had to resort to using the hand crank to get it started. I didn’t mind that so much either, except during those times when it would kick back terribly. I was in my twenties at the time and in much better shape than I am now, but it was still no fun when that thing kicked back—especially when I was not expecting it. Needless to say, the old tractor was not very dependable and it was not unusual for me to spend more time trying to get it started than it took to do the cultivating I needed to do.

thepostsearchlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Are Rockies-dependent businesses back to normal?

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies are preparing for the last home game. And while they played better this season than predicted, how exactly did local businesses who depend on Rockies-related revenue do?. As the Colorado Rockies wind up for their last home game of the year, local businesses in...
DENVER, CO
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Post-Searchlight

The road to nowhere

The hot mineral springs were discovered when the Sealy brothers were drilling for oil in the 1920’s just below Cottonwood, Alabama, my boyhood home. They did not find oil, but he did find something of tremendous value, at least for the time. The hot mineral springs flowed out of the ground at 110 degrees resulted in a fine resort with a motel, dining room, massage and therapy pools and a hot and cold pool.
COTTONWOOD, AL
Only In Georgia

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Georgia Hotel

While Georgia has quite a few natural waterfalls throughout the state worth visiting, this one particular waterfall you might just have all to yourself. Nestled inside the Lily Creek Lodge in Dahlonega is a grotto-style pool complete with a manmade waterfall. Sound like pure heaven? Just wait until you see the rest of the amenities. […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Georgia Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Gainesville.com

Tableware prices depend on pattern replacement market demand

Q: We are thinking of getting rid of some very pretty Limoges china that used to belong to my great-aunts many decades ago. We would like to know where to sell this and know its true value. My wife has looked on Etsy but is overwhelmed by the amount of Limoges china listed there. Can you suggest a website or the best way to evaluate this china? I will attach a couple of photographs. We miss your weekly radio show, but enjoy reading the column in The Sun. Thank you. — J.G., internet.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Dependability
The Daily Collegian

Can mindfulness reduce opioid dependence?

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With more than 100 people dying from opioid overdoses each day in the U.S., new approaches to treating opioid-use disorders are needed. Emma Rose, assistant research professor with Penn State's Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center, is leading a study that adds twice-weekly, mindfulness-based yoga to treatment plans for patients with opioid-use disorders in rural Pennsylvania.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy