Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

By Adam Sichko
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville sits almost equally in between the two pieces of this week's massive economic development announcement from Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F). The company is spending $5.6 billion to create an electric vehicle manufacturing campus at the Memphis Regional Megasite, and another $5.8 billion to build two battery plants just south of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

