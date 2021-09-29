CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers RT Zach Banner Returns to Practice

By Noah Strackbein
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner returned to practice on Wednesday, starting his 21-day period to be activated off Injured Reserve.

Banner was placed on IR to start the season due to his offseason ACL surgery on his right knee. He missed the first three games of the season after playing in just one preseason game this summer.

Banner signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Steelers this offseason. He's played 15 games, including two starts, since arriving in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will now have 21 days to activate him off IR with his return to practice. Pittsburgh is also dealing with an injury to Chuks Okorafor, who's in concussion protocol after leaving Week 3 early.

Okorafor has started at right tackle in Banner's absence but spent the summer working on the left side. Rookie Dan Moore Jr. took over the left tackle position after Banner was shut down. Pittsburgh will likely move Banner back into the starting right tackle role and adjust accordingly on the left side.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt and running back Anthony McFarland remain on IR for the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments / 0

steelersnow.com

Steelers Protect Charlton, Joseph, Samuels on Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers protected three players from their practice squad for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. The Steelers protected outside linebacker Taco Charlton, strong safety Karl Joseph and running back Jaylen Samuels from being signed by another team on Tuesday. The maximum number of players each team can protect each week is four.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – T Zach Banner – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Return Of Watt Should Mean Return Of Steelers’ Pressure

Based on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury report and his own comments today, TJ Watt is fully expecting to play this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. For Pittsburgh, it’s not a moment too soon. A pass rush that looked non-existent without him in Week 3’s loss tot he Bengals, Watt provides a big boost to a defense that’ll be relied upon more than ever.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: Will Zach Banner Be Activated To 53 This Week?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign Defensive Tackle to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of nose tackle Eli Ankou to their practice squad. Ankou is a 2017 third-round pick out of UCLA in the Canadian Football League who has journeyed his way through seven NFL teams. The defensive tackle played seven games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, nine with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and 11 with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-2018.
NFL
