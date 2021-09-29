Steelers RT Zach Banner Returns to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner returned to practice on Wednesday, starting his 21-day period to be activated off Injured Reserve.

Banner was placed on IR to start the season due to his offseason ACL surgery on his right knee. He missed the first three games of the season after playing in just one preseason game this summer.

Banner signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Steelers this offseason. He's played 15 games, including two starts, since arriving in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will now have 21 days to activate him off IR with his return to practice. Pittsburgh is also dealing with an injury to Chuks Okorafor, who's in concussion protocol after leaving Week 3 early.

Okorafor has started at right tackle in Banner's absence but spent the summer working on the left side. Rookie Dan Moore Jr. took over the left tackle position after Banner was shut down. Pittsburgh will likely move Banner back into the starting right tackle role and adjust accordingly on the left side.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt and running back Anthony McFarland remain on IR for the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

