15 of the Most Comfortable Flats You Can Find on Amazon

After an incredibly successful run on Kickstarter, the Airhead Mask is now readily available in the UK as well as across the world. It’s honestly been a rather interesting journey for face masks in the past 2 years, with their popularity completely spiking because of the global pandemic… and although there are still parts of the world where wearing face masks in public is an absolute necessity, it seems like humanity has reckoned with the fact that masks will probably play some continued role in our near and distant future – if not to help flatten the curve on pandemics and diseases, then to help combat deteriorating air quality in the form of pollution, dust, smog, wildfires, chemical leaks, or just allergens in the air. The Airhead Mask was designed to play a pivotal role in that future. It comes with a slim, lightweight design that looks just as compact as a regular face mask, but under its hood lies a nanofiber filter that provides clean, 99% pure air directly to your nose and mouth.

