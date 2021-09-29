Mapping how Solana can successfully breach $200 again

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.'s stock was jeered in its public debut, as the athletic center chain's stock opened on the NYSE 7.9% below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $18 a share, at the low end of the previously expected range of between $18 and $21 a share. At the pricing, the company raised $702.0 million as it sold 39.0 million shares. The stock's first trade was at $16.57 at 10:42 a.m. Eastern for 1.8 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $3.28 billion. The stock has bounced a bit since then, to trade recently down 4.8% at $17.13. Life Time's weak debut comes on the same day that NordickTrack parent iFIT Health & Fitness said it postponed its IPO because of "adverse market conditions." IFIT's disappointing debut also occurred on a day of relatively healthy investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 2.9% in morning trading and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO