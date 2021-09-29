CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mapping how Solana can successfully breach $200 again

By Saif Naqvi
ambcrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Solana pushed into the moderate retracement zone after cooling off from record levels. From this point, buyers would be in the hunt for attractive price levels in order to trigger the next leg upwards. The presence of a bull flag on SOL’s weekly pattern only reaffirmed the chances of a bullish breakout going forward.

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Solana: A bullish rebound is possible at these price levels

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bucking the broader market trend, Solana witnessed a 7% sell-off over the last 24 hours and eyed a third assault of its lower trendline. An extension of these losses would force a breakdown from SOL’s ascending channel and allow for a retest of $130.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Solana, Avalanche, AAVE Price Analysis: 05 October

Most altcoins in the market, at press time, were trading laterally with minor losses or gains on their respective charts. The likes of Solana and Avalanche fell on their charts too. Solana was trading near its immediate support line with a somewhat bullish outlook. Avalanche saw buying pressure exit its...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

These may be the ‘pre-bull run signs’ of another Solana rally

Towards the beginning of this year, Solana traded close to $2, and as SOL noted more than 10,000% rise by the third quarter, Solana’s initial gains seemed to be just a kickstarter. Solana’s journey from an under $2 asset to now the seventh-ranked asset by market cap has been rather impressive, to say the least, but as September came to a close and the alt’s chart turned bearish, there were doubts regarding SOL’s further growth.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Solana Price at $135.80 after 2.7% Gains – How to Buy SOL

Solana is among the best performing coins in the crypto market currently. Solana had tried to maintain its bullish gains since August when the crypto market rebounded. Despite failing to achieve its all-time high of above $200, SOL is still trending, given that its current value is an over five-fold gain.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solana Daily Chart Solana#Macd
FXStreet.com

Solana bears can push SOL to $81

Solana price struggles to continue gains made on Wednesday. A bullish breakout is near, but any rejection could generate a massive collapse in value. Bears await a drop below $144 to continue downside pressure. Solana price has traded chiefly sideways throughout the Thursday trading session. Bulls continue to find difficulty...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Fast-Rising Altcoin Will 10x Through This Bull Market

A closely followed crypto analyst has his eye on a fast-moving altcoin that he says is likely to pull off a 10x or more during the current bull market. The pseudonymous analyst known as Credible Crypto explains to his 246,000 followers why Convex Finance (CVX) is high on his watchlist.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

MATIC, Terra, Algorand Price Analysis: 05 October

Mixed trading signals were observed across the crypto market today. Some altcoins climbed up on their charts amidst lateral trading while certain tokens were down over the last 24 hours. Matic and Algorand appreciated while LUNA declined. MATIC witnessed a recovery in buying pressure. Algorand traded sideways with a slight...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

XRP, Polkadot, VeChain Price Analysis: 05 October

Out of many altcoins that were trading laterally, the likes of XRP, Polkadot and VeChain all rose on their charts amidst consolidation. XRP gained 2.1% and could move near its immediate resistance mark of $1.14. Polkadot also noted appreciation, although technicals hinted at bearishness. VeChain however, substantially hiked by 6.7%,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ambcrypto.com

EOS, Basic Attention Token, DASH Price Analysis: 06 October

The cryptocurrency market flashed bearish signals with most altcoins registering a sell-off over the last 24 hours. The likes of EOS, BAT and DASH all depreciated too. EOS lost 6% and could move to trade near its immediate support of $3.90. BAT too traded close to its nearest price floor. Finally, DASH recorded a minor fall as the coin underwent a sell-off in the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Do Uniswap, Dydx need the impetus of another ‘macro-event’

Towards the end of last month, as the market saw considerable shake-off and most altcoins shed their past gains, the winner of the month appeared to be the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Uniswap gained more than 40% in the last week of September while dYdX made new ATHs. FUDs fueling...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Can Chainlink’s next NFT gamble change the game for stablecoins

The hype of NFTs has led to the involvement of major alts like Ethereum and Solana. However, a lot of DeFi projects have one project in common – Chainlink. Thanks to its oracles, it provides real-time data to the smart contracts that make trading of these NFTs easier. However, Chainlink’s...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Solana Monkey Business NFTs Reign Supreme on Solana—How to Buy One

Recently, Steve Harvey caused a stir on Twitter when he changed his profile picture to a Solana Monkey Business (SMB) NFT. Rising as the leading NFT project on the Solana Network, Solana Monkey Business NFTs have a total market cap of $100 million, which makes them rather valuable assets to hold. Many people interested in the Solana Network want to know how to invest in SMB NFTs—here's how.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum Classic: If you’re a trader, here’s why longing can wait

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. A series of price barriers between $50-$56 was restricting Ethereum Classic from playing catch up in the market. As buyers contest sellers on prickly ground, expect ETC to tread lightly within an up-channel going forward.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

How Bitcoin can make or break Ethereum’s road to $4k and beyond

Just over 24 hours ago, Bitcoin broke above the $51k-mark and people from the crypto-community were quite elated. Ethereum, however, was oscillating around $3.4k at that time. During the initial few days of September, both cryptos recorded upticks of more or less the same magnitude. This isn’t the case anymore though. In fact, their differentials of +3% and -2.3% are indicative of the fact that Bitcoin is in the driver’s seat at the moment.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

How differently do traders see the Bitcoin v. altcoins debate

While the world of crypto looks like a monolith to those who are new to it, communities know the cracks and divisions within it. However, many feel the break between Bitcoin and altcoins is widening by the day. So, should Bitcoin supporters be more outspoken about the same?. During a...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Could Ethereum’s ‘major price tailwinds’ push it to $5,000 by end of Q4

September was a rough month for crypto-investors, particularly for those betting big on Ether since it dipped by more than 13%. Nevertheless, such a pullback wasn’t out of the ordinary. In fact, at press time, ETH had significantly recovered from its losses, with the altcoin trading at $3,387. Needless to...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Life Time's stock jeered in its public debut, as it opened well below its IPO price

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.'s stock was jeered in its public debut, as the athletic center chain's stock opened on the NYSE 7.9% below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $18 a share, at the low end of the previously expected range of between $18 and $21 a share. At the pricing, the company raised $702.0 million as it sold 39.0 million shares. The stock's first trade was at $16.57 at 10:42 a.m. Eastern for 1.8 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $3.28 billion. The stock has bounced a bit since then, to trade recently down 4.8% at $17.13. Life Time's weak debut comes on the same day that NordickTrack parent iFIT Health & Fitness said it postponed its IPO because of "adverse market conditions." IFIT's disappointing debut also occurred on a day of relatively healthy investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 2.9% in morning trading and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy