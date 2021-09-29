Mapping how Solana can successfully breach $200 again
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Solana pushed into the moderate retracement zone after cooling off from record levels. From this point, buyers would be in the hunt for attractive price levels in order to trigger the next leg upwards. The presence of a bull flag on SOL’s weekly pattern only reaffirmed the chances of a bullish breakout going forward.ambcrypto.com
