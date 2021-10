Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd wasn't shy when asked about the potential power shift that occurred in their Week 3 win over the Steelers at Heinz Field. "The good thing about that win was not only did the Steelers feel that, everybody in the country felt it," Boyd said on Monday. "The last plays of the game for them, they gave up. You could see it. They had three drops in a row. For a team to see that is giving us more power, giving us the antidote to know how good we are."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO