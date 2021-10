ERIE, Pa. – Vanessa Upson scored 56 seconds into overtime to lead the Mercyhurst University women's hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Friday night at Mercyhurst Ice Center. With the win, the Lakers improve to 2-0, while the Engineers drop to 0-1. After RPI took early possession of the puck in the overtime frame, Upson led a rush the other way, before deking her way past an Engineers defender and scoring her second goal of the season, before a minute had run off the clock. K.K. Thiessen and Alexa Vasko picked up the helpers on the game-winning tally.

ERIE, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO