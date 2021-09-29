CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Fried, Braves look to reduce magic number to 1 against Phillies

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off of a huge win Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will try to move closer to a fourth straight division title when they continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Charlie Morton turned in one of his best performances of the season in the opener striking out 10 over seven scoreless frames. Jorge Soler came through with a two-run single in the third off Zack Wheeler and Atlanta held on for dear life in the ninth as Will Smith struck out Freddy Galvis with the bases loaded to seal the win. Wednesday’s game will feature another prime time pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Max Fried and Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola.

