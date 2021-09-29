CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LB De'Vondre Campbell shines in coverage for Packers

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ii9Jx_0cBv5ELn00

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has given the passing defense a boost with his ability to make tackles in space and limit yards after catch.

According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell has allowed 15 catches into his coverage area through the first three games. That’s tied for the sixth-most at the position. But giving up catches doesn’t mean Campbell has struggled in coverage. What he’s done after the catch has created the positive impact for the Packers.

The 15 completions given up by Campbell have only netted 73 yards, including 40 after the catch. His six coverage “stops,” or a tackle constituting an offensive failure, are tied for the fifth-most among linebackers entering Week 4.

Consider this: opposing quarterbacks have targeted him 21 times. That means quarterbacks are averaging 3.5 yards per attempt when targeting Campbell this season, the lowest among NFL linebackers with at least 70 coverage snaps.

Of course, Campbell also has an interception, and he dropped a second interception on Sunday night in San Francisco. He’s one of just eight linebackers with an interception this season.

He did allow one touchdown in coverage, but the Packers didn’t put the blame for the passing touchdown to T.J. Hockenson in Week 2 on Campbell. In quarters coverage, the Packers wanted rookie cornerback Eric Stokes to fall off his man and help the linebacker over the top on that specific route.

On Sunday night, the matchup against George Kittle could have been a disastrous one for the Packers. But when matched up against the All-Pro tight end, Campbell gave up just two catches for 18 yards. Most of Kittle’s damage came against the slot cornerback. Campbell made two stops in coverage within a yard of the line of scrimmage against the 49ers, one on Trey Sermon and another on Deebo Samuel.

He’s doing a terrific play using his speed and sure tackling ability to get to receivers after short catches and limit the damage. The Packers will give up small gains on short passes, but limiting the play is a foundational aspect of the scheme. And Campbell is leading the way with his tackling in space.

The sample size here is small, obviously, but the early positive returns from Campbell – especially in coverage – have to be encouraging for the Packers passing defense.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Packers, LB Jaylon Smith Finalizing Deal

5:09pm: This may not be a done deal just yet. While the Packers are in discussions, Smith has not informed them of a commitment, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com tweets. Other teams are still pursuing the sixth-year veteran, though Demovsky adds the Packers are the favorites. Still, Smith is believed to want to play in Green Bay, Rapoport adds (on Twitter). That may still be where this is headed, but the process is not finished.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
105.3 The Fan

Report: Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith to sign with Packers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Less than a day after the Cowboys informed Jaylon Smith of his release, the linebacker has set his sights on his next team. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Smith will sign with the Green Bay Packers. The deal won't become official until Thursday.
NFL
101 WIXX

Report: Packers LB Za’Darius Smith has Back Surgery

LAMBEAU FIELD (WTAQ-WLUK) — Multiple reports say that Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith had back surgery earlier this week. The All-Pro edge rusher arrived to training camp with an undisclosed back injury and started out on the non-football injury list. Smith played just 18 snaps against the Saints in week one,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#The Packers#American Football#Pro Football Focus
Daily Tribune

Replay: Packers' Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers on Clubhouse Live

Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. from The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton. Lazard’s guest will be rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers!. They’ll look...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the TV coverage map for Packers vs. Steelers in Week 4

A majority of the country will see the Green Bay Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The Packers and Steelers are scheduled to play in the 3:25 p.m. CT time slot on CBS. While some will see the Denver Broncos take on the Baltimore Ravens, most will get the Packers and Steelers. There are only two games in the late afternoon time slot on CBS.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Randall Cobb shines as Packers beat the Steelers to improve to 3-1

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Have yourself a day, Randall Cobb. The wide receiver had his coming out party as the Packers beat the Steelers 27-17 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Cobb had five receptions for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Packers defense really shined and stepped it up after allowing Pittsburgh […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Prized addition of Campbell giving Packers more than they bargained for

All it took was a one-year, $2 million dollar contract for the Green Bay Packers to drastically upgrade the second level of their defense. A one-year, $2 million dollar contract that equipped them with someone who may very well be the best middle linebacker they've had in the last decade.
NFL
wsau.com

Packers Trying To Sign Former Pro Bowl LB

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — The Green Bay Packers are trying to beef up their injury-plagued defensive unit. They are in talks to sign 2019 Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith who was released by the Dallas Cowboys this week. The thinking is, the signing would not cost ther Packer musch...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy