Colts place CB T.J. Carrie on IR among several roster moves

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on the injured reserve list among a handful of roster moves, the team announced Wednesday.

The Colts also elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley from the practice squad to the active roster and signed safety Jordan Lucas to the practice squad. The team also signed tight end David Wells and safety Ibraheim Campbell to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The Colts saw the return of starter Xavier Rhodes in Week 3 but Rock Ya-Sin suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter so the secondary is a bit thin at the cornerback position.

With Carrie on the injured reserve list, he will be forced to miss the next three games and will be eligible to return in Week 7.

Ibraheim Campbell
David Wells
#Practice Squad#Ankle Injury#American Football#Ir#The Indianapolis Colts#Rock Ya Sin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

