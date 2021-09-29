Walt Disney Concert Hall’s New Restaurant Puts Native LA Chef Ray Garcia on Center Stage

Ray Garcia, whose restaurants Broken Spanish and B.S. Taqueria helped change the dining landscape of Los Angeles, will open a restaurant inside the former Patina space at the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall in January 2022. Garcia, who has stayed busy with a prolonged pop-up at Neuehouse over the spring and summer, as well as an opening at Viva! inside Resorts World in Las Vegas, returns with a full restaurant and bar inside the revered concert hall as part of a series of food and beverage overhauls at Downtown’s Music Center.