Walt Disney Concert Hall’s New Restaurant Puts Native LA Chef Ray Garcia on Center Stage

By Matthew Kang
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Garcia, whose restaurants Broken Spanish and B.S. Taqueria helped change the dining landscape of Los Angeles, will open a restaurant inside the former Patina space at the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall in January 2022. Garcia, who has stayed busy with a prolonged pop-up at Neuehouse over the spring and summer, as well as an opening at Viva! inside Resorts World in Las Vegas, returns with a full restaurant and bar inside the revered concert hall as part of a series of food and beverage overhauls at Downtown’s Music Center.

