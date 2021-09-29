CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Bridal Bliss: Spelman, Morehouse Grads Kelly And Brandon Returned To Atlanta To Celebrate Love And HBCU Culture

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out how these almost college sweethearts ended up together, finding their #HappiLeeAfter. Brandon and Kelly (or “Mocha” as he calls her) met while they were students at Spelman and Morehouse college in Atlanta. He first spotted her walking back to Spelman, in her red jacket and jeans, and was immediately taken. You might assume from there that they immediately fell in love, became college sweethearts and rode off, husband and wife, into the sunset. However, their love story isn’t that simple.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Mural unveiled, celebrates 50 years of Atlanta Pride

ATLANTA — A vision of Pride vividly washed over bricks in southeast Atlanta. It’s a mural, capturing 50 years of history in the LGBTQ+ community. “The mural just represents unity visibility in the LGBTQ+ community. It tells a story about the history of Pride in Atlanta,” Avery Harden said. Harden,...
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Bridal Bliss: Candice And Evan's Oceanside Wedding In Atlantic City Was A "Dream" Come True

"Our wedding day was a dream," the bride says. "Every detail was perfect. It was more than I could ever ask for." When Evan came into Candice’s life in 2014, it was at a time when those around her were telling her she needed to prioritize looking for love in the same way she prioritized her work. Her colleagues and employees were so serious about it they threatened to make a Tinder profile for her, pushing her into action.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
theatlanta100.com

Artist Brandon Morrison finds inspiration in Atlanta’s vibrant scene

Artist Brandon Morrison fell in love with painting during college. Upon receiving a care package from his mother, he spent all weekend trying out the enclosed acrylic paints and canvas boards. He’s painted ever since. Making music was Morrison’s first love, and taught him a language and vocabulary that can...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Essence

ESSENCE GU Summit Lineup: Jasmin Corley, Selah Marley, Kaelyn Kastle & More

Grab your besties and get ready for an unforgettable experience!. We’re back! For our second annual ESSENCE Girls United Summit, we’re going to shake things up, have much-needed conversations, and help you navigate the real world. We’re excited to bring you some familiar and fresh faces as we dive into content creation, honoring LGBTQIA+ icons, fashion, mental health, financial management and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Essence

Why Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker's Spina Bifida Foundation Is No Longer Named After Their Daughter, Sophie

The organization has gone from Sophie's Voice to the Kodjoe Family Foundation for an amazing reason. In 2008, actors and star couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker started their foundation, Sophie’s Voice. It was founded in honor of their daughter, Sophie Kodjoe, who was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth, which is a condition where the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly. The foundation is committed to research, encouraging a healthy lifestyle, helping to prevent spina bifida and spreading awareness about it. It’s also undergone a name change in the last few years. It’s gone as the Kodjoe Family Foundation since 2019, and according to Boris, that was put in place after their daughter brought it to their attention that she didn’t want to be defined by her condition.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Legend
CBS Atlanta

Celebrities Hit The Red Carpet At The BET Hip Hop Awards In Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Dozens of celebrities gathered in Atlanta for the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Friday, October 1, 2021. BET will air the award show on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST. Glitz and glamour hit the red carpet before the show. “I’m excited. I can’t wait to see everybody. It’s lit,” said Ari Fletcher, a social media influencer and Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend. “I feel like it’s amazing. They need something like this, something fresh, something cute. Look at me,” said Digital Cypher Kidd Kenn, flaunting his vibrant blue...
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Nelly: I'm The Only Rapper From My Era To Gain Success Without A Co-Signer

"People showed me love but there was no one to stand up for me," says the artist on the heels of his BET Hip Hop Awards honor. This past Friday, Nelly was presented with the “I Am Hip Hop” honor at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The accolade would be a big deal for any rapper, but as an artist from the Midwest, the award held that much more weight for Nelly who is the fourth best-selling rap artist in American history, according to the RIAA. Achieving that level of success as an unknown kid from St. Louis isn’t lost on the Country Grammar rapper.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morehouse College#Atlanta#Piedmont College
TVShowsAce

Abigail Heringer, Noah Erb Seen In Public Post ‘BIP’, Are They Together?

Many fans were disappointed with Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise. They had the very first prom on this week’s episode. Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer went together and she even had plans to tell Noah she loved him. However, Noah messed things up when he said he loved her but didn’t know if he was in love with her. The two who had been deemed the strongest couple on the beach broke up and went home single. They didn’t make it to the finale which airs next Tuesday. However, fans are wondering if the two rekindled their relationship post-Paradise. Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Nelly Performs Medley Of His Greatest Hits With Special Guests, Accepts “I Am Hip Hop” Award

Just before closing out the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, Nelly, this year’s “I Am Hip Hop” honoree, alongside some musical friends took the stage. Wasting no time, the 46-year-old jumped right into a vibrant medley of his hits including “E.I.,” “Country Grammar,” “Dilemma” sans Kelly Rowland, “Where The Party At” with a surprise appearance from Jermaine Dupri, “Air Force Ones,” “Grillz” with a crowd-pleasing appearance from Paul Wall, and “Ride Wit Me” featuring City Spud of St. Lunatics. Before his performance, the St. Louis native made sure to honor his midwestern roots in his acceptance speech. “We don’t get a lot...
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Boosie BadAzz Gets Removed From Tour Dates Following Onstage Brawl

The brawl that broke out onstage during Boosie BadAzz's recent performance in Atlanta has resulted in the rapper being removed from upcoming shows on the Legendz of the Streetz Tour, according to Boosie. Last night (Oct. 2), Boosie updated his fans via a video on Twitter. "Greensboro, I'm on the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Florida Star

Rapper On A Quest To Put His Bronx Neighborhood On The Map

Well aware of his shortcomings, a mature Delateni has come to understand the influence he can have on a neighborhood where it is difficult to survive. Edenwald in the Bronx borough of New York City can be a concrete jungle without the proper guidance. That’s a lesson Delateni learned after serving time.
MUSIC
Vibe

Eazy-E’s Daughter Requests Super Bowl Halftime Show Tribute To Her Father

The recent news of Dr. Dre and friends headlining this NFL season’s Super Bowl Halftime Show received an overwhelmingly positive response with members of the hip-hop community celebrating the watershed moment as the latest testament of the culture’s progression. However, according to the daughter of Eazy-E (real name Eric Lynn Wright), Ebie Wright, Dre’s headlining set, which will include appearances from Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige, would be incomplete without acknowledging her father, who made history alongside Dre as members of N.W.A. Ebie spoke with TMZ regarding Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, requesting that the iconic producer...
NFL
fox5atlanta.com

Disney on Ice returns to Atlanta

Starting tonight through Sunday, Disney on Ice is bringing your favorite characters and magic to State Farm Arena. Host Alexander Allen and Maria Starr, who plays Queen Elsa, join Good Day to talk about what visitors can expect to see at the show.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy