Bridal Bliss: Spelman, Morehouse Grads Kelly And Brandon Returned To Atlanta To Celebrate Love And HBCU Culture
Find out how these almost college sweethearts ended up together, finding their #HappiLeeAfter. Brandon and Kelly (or “Mocha” as he calls her) met while they were students at Spelman and Morehouse college in Atlanta. He first spotted her walking back to Spelman, in her red jacket and jeans, and was immediately taken. You might assume from there that they immediately fell in love, became college sweethearts and rode off, husband and wife, into the sunset. However, their love story isn’t that simple.www.essence.com
