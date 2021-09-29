4 Delightful Places For Afternoon Tea in New York City

Tea for one, tea for two, or for a group… New York City is the ideal place to enjoy this time-honored tradition. Perhaps I am a bit partial, as it is my childhood hometown and a place to which I return often as I am lucky to live nearby; However, I can truly say that the city’s fast pace slows down considerably when I lose myself in a relaxed afternoon tea setting. I am a tea lover — herbal tea, to be exact — and afternoon tea has always been just the perfect prescription to transport me into a serene place as I savor this custom and, of course, the flavors that go with it.