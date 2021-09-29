CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

These Food and Drink Trends Are Coming to a Kitchen Near You

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fhlu_0cBv4qUG00
Asnim Ansari / Unsplash

For one weekend a year, tastemakers from around the world head to Colorado for the Aspen Food & Wine Classic. For three days (Sept. 10–12 this year), chefs like Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Andrew Zimmern, Rodney Scott, and Justin Chapple host a series of live cooking demonstrations while wine experts like Mark Oldman, Garrett Oliver, and Alpana Singh lead guided tastings. After that, attendees sample dynamic nibbles and free-flowing wine in the Grand Tasting Pavilion. It’s exactly as opulent as it sounds.

But it’s not just a party. The Classic has historically served as a food trends forecaster and a great place to discover talent before it gets broadly recognized by everybody else. Because many of the usual 5,000 attendees (reduced to 2,500 this year due to COVID-19 measures) are involved in the food and beverage industry, those trends are accelerated—attendees bring their new favorites home and often share them with their communities.

“Chefs exist in a sort of ecosystem, so when you see something at the Aspen Food & Wine Classic, those are going to be the first signs of trends that we’re going to see throughout the industry in the next year or two,” Mary-Frances Heck, a senior food editor at Food & Wine, told Men’s Journal.

Wondering what the next big food and beverage trends will be? Here’s a look at what might be coming to your table soon.

The Biggest Food and Drink Trends to Know

1. Plant-Based Meat and Dairy Alternatives

If you were to guess what celebrity chef Guy Fieri was dishing up at his seminar, you’d likely wager that the creation would be meat-based, cheese-heavy, and wildly over-the-top. In this case, you’d only be partially correct. Fieri did make an extravagant burger—but it was entirely vegan. The patty was created from vegetables and his signature cheese sauce was crafted from flax egg, cashews, and brewer’s yeast. Even in a crowd of carnivores, it was a hit. It was also far from the only plant-based treat on offer throughout the weekend.

“I think plant-based cooking is an undeniable trend,” Heck said. “Now it’s really crave-able and chefs who traditionally haven’t hung their hat on plant-based cooking are getting into it and having fun with it.”

2. CBD

Cannabis has been legal in Colorado since 2014, but it has only recently begun to appear at the Aspen Food & Wine Classic. This year its presence was even larger.

Lord Jones brought luxury, small-batch, hemp-derived CBD gumdrops. Ocean Spray formally debuted its new CBD-infused sparkling water, CarryOn, at the Classic. The brand has two varieties—blueberry-flavored Relax and grapefruit-forward Recover—both of which contain 20mg of CBD. And Red Belly Honey, a brand that uses bees to craft a one-of-a-kind nectar and hemp hybrid, used its honey to make some tasty venison lemongrass skewers.

“They were all striking, both for their purported health properties but also for having great taste,” Heck said.

The presence of so many CBD brands shows that the stigma that has long surrounded cannabis is diminishing, at least somewhat. It wouldn’t be surprising if more restaurants incorporated CBD-infused ingredients into their dishes.

3. Sustainable Practices

Sustainability and its synonyms have been the buzzwords du jour in the food and drink sphere in recent years. If the Classic is any indication, it’s only going to become more popular. In cooking demos, wine tastings, and within the tasting pavilion, hosts frequently touted their sustainable practices.

One of the driving factors, says Heck, is that people are generally becoming more interested in knowing where their food comes from and how it’s sourced.

The seminar that delved most deeply into sustainability was the “Wine for a Healthy Planet” seminar, led by Ray Isle, executive wine editor at Food & Wine. It explored what it means to be organic, biodynamic, and regenerative in the wine industry, whether or not that changes how the wine tastes (answer: generally for the better), and why it’s important to get climate change under control (answer: so we can continue to have good wine).

4. Premium Canned Wine

In the past, canned wines have gotten a bad rap. The earliest iterations were mass-marketed and the juice within wasn’t particularly high-quality. That’s changing, though.

“Winemakers who are really smart and really ambitious are seeing what they can do with this canned format,” Isle said, adding that there were multiple booths at the Grand Tastings that were slinging some pretty remarkable canned wines. Want to try one? Check out Sans Wine Company, which specializes in organic wines and has several canned varieties on offer.

It also plays into sustainability—canned wine has a significantly lower carbon footprint than wine that’s sold in glass bottles.

5. More Mezcal

Given the name, it makes sense that the Classic used to exclude liquor and beer, but in recent years the organizers have started branching out beyond wine. One of the most prominent alcoholic beverages at the 2021 event was mezcal (including Doña Vega above). Isle argued that there has been more public interest in the agave-based spirit recently, and Heck noted that many varieties of mezcal have gained an increased appreciation as sipping spirits.

6. Fruit- and Vegetable-Forward Desserts

Rustic apple crostata with a cheddar cheese crust, pumpkin milk pie, and red grape cake with whipped creme fraiche were a few of the desserts that domestic phenom Martha Stewart brought to the table during her seminar (aptly titled “Fruit Desserts”). But she was far from the only chef who used fruits and vegetables to make sweet treats. Pastry chef Paola Velez (who was named one of the Best New Chefs of 2021) served plantain sticky buns during one of the tasting events. Similarly, chef Thessa Diadem’s sweet potato sticky bun was used in marketing materials throughout the weekend. You might encounter similar delicacies on a dessert menu soon: Heck said she expects to see a wider variety of fruits and veggies incorporated into desserts served at restaurants in the future.

7. Elevated Comfort Food

In many restaurants, grilled cheese is often relegated to the kids’ menu. In chef Brooke Williamson’s kitchen (or more specifically, in her seminar “Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese”), it’s doctored up with onions caramelized in fish sauce, charred kale, and bourbon tempura onion rings. The following morning, chef Kristen Kish did a riff on another kid favorite, the fillet of fish sandwich. During her seminar, the handheld was given a fine dining execution using steamed fish, a caper sauce in place of the traditional tartar, and phyllo dough instead of a burger bun.

“[One trend is] looking at what people are really craving and giving it to them in a new and exciting way,” Heck said, adding that many flavor profiles on display at the event had elements of nostalgia and familiarity.

8. Diverse Kitchens

Every year, Aspen Food & Wine recognizes the best new chefs (past winners include chefs like David Chang, Thomas Keller, and Michael Symon). While there were some outliers previously, the list often featured mainly straight, white men. This year, however, the list includes Matt Horn, a Black pitmaster; Thessa Diadem, a Filipina pastry chef; Fermín Núñez, a Latino masa master; Angel Barreto, a Black Puerto Rican chef who helms a contemporary Korean restaurant; and Ji Hye Kim, a Korean chef, among others.

“That platform has always always tried to anticipate trends in the food world, both in terms of what’s being put on the plate and in terms of who’s putting it there,” Isle said. “If you look at this group of best new chefs and compare it to say, 20 years ago, it’s vastly more diverse. That represents a huge trend of what’s happening in the restaurant world as a whole.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
culturemap.com

These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

The week begins with a traveling bourbon pop-up that's making a stop in Dallas. Then, make plans for three wine pairing events: one with burgers, one with pizzas, and another with samples from more than a dozen restaurants. End the week with a new beer garden brunch event featuring live local music.
DALLAS, TX
bbcgoodfood.com

BBC Good Food Drinks Taste Awards 2021

Welcome to the ultimate guide for stocking your drinks cupboard straight from the high street. For our first-ever drinks awards, we tested a range of categories from the best gin and rum to canned cocktails and tonic water. Whatever your favourite tipple, we’ve found the best supermarket offering for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
t2conline.com

Food and Drink in the News

There are some yummy things in the news right now that we just have to share. Legent, known for breaking boundaries as a first-of-its-kind bourbon to meld Kentucky distilling tradition with Japanese blending expertise, is once again doing things differently with a pop-up bourbon omakase tasting series in multiple cities nationwide. Those interested in attending will have the chance to enter to be randomly selected to take part in the unique sipping event. Sign up here for a chance to win lottery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vegnews.com

Beyond Meat’s Vegan Chicken Tenders Are Coming to a Walmart Near You

In October, Beyond Meat’s vegan chicken tenders will make their debut at stores nationwide, including Walmart locations. The new Beyond Chicken Tenders are made from a base of faba beans which deliver the same chicken texture and taste without hurting animals or the environment. The cholesterol-free vegan chicken tenders feature 50-percent less saturated fat than traditional chicken tenders and will be available fully cooked and frozen in eight-ounce bags for $4.99 each.
AGRICULTURE
milwaukeemag.com

Best of Milwaukee 2021 | Food & Drink

From a delicious new restaurant to our favorite spot for a soft pretzel, here are our favorite parts of food and drink this year in MKE. BY ANN CHRISTENSON, ARCHER PARQUETTE, CAROLE NICKSIN, CHRIS DROSNER, LINDSEY ANDERSON RIOS, ALLISON GARCIA & BRIAN ROSENWEIG. This story is part of our BEST...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Oldman
Person
Kristen Kish
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Guy Fieri
Person
Michael Symon
Person
Andrew Zimmern
Popular Mechanics

The 9 Best Food Dehydrators for Your Kitchen

If you haven’t caught wind of the food dehydrating trend, the countertop appliance is a cost-effective way to make snacks with high nutritional value, minus the preservatives and additives found in some store-bought items. Dehydrating food retains vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and antioxidants in fruit, veggies, herbs, meat and more. Cook up a batch of banana chips for the kids, dried strawberries to put in your morning cereal, and even beef jerky for the dog.
LIFESTYLE
dailytitan.com

Looking for healthy food options near campus? We got you covered

There are many food options around campus and it can be difficult to filter through what's junk and what is nutritious. It begs the question, “What does it take for a student to find a tasty, health-conscious restaurant near campus?” Don’t worry. If you are looking for healthy food options within a 10-minute drive from campus, then this list is for you.
FULLERTON, CA
wfxg.com

Local "Food Promoter" tastes soup kitchen meal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - As part of Golden Harvest's month long "It's Spooky to be Hungry" campaign, officials gathered at the Master's Table Soup Kitchen with local "Food Promoter," Scott Russell. Russell and his colleague Kyle Jones joined Manager Ladonna Doleman-Settles to taste test what was on Wednesday's menu. “Today...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Food Trends#Food And Wine#Wine Spirits#Food Wine#Food Drink#Men S Journal
WSOC Charlotte

Restaurant Bites: What’s new and coming soon to a menu near you

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte picked up a couple of new-to-market restaurants last month, including a build-your-own salad concept and a Detroit-style pizzeria. Houston-based Salata Salad Kitchen made its Charlotte — and North Carolina — debut within a 2,500-square-foot space at uptown’s Ally Charlotte Center, while Emmy Squared Pizza, based in Brooklyn, New York, opened a 4,800-square-foot restaurant in Plaza Midwood. Both brands already have a second Charlotte location in the works.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ithaca.com

Best of Ithaca: Food and Drink

ITHACA, NY -- It’s that time again — our readers have voted on their favorite people, places and businesses in our annual Best of Ithaca issue. Is this bigger than the Oscars? Hard to say, but even those with an EGOT don’t have an Ithaca Times Best of Ithaca award, so we’ll let you draw your own conclusions. This year we included some returning categories like Best New Business, Best Local Band and Best Theatre Production, and introduced some new ones like Best Place to Bring Your Dog and Best (legal) Swimming Spot. If there are any categories you’d like to see included next year, feel free to reach out to us.
ITHACA, NY
bizjournals

Legal Sea Foods comes to Columbus via virtual kitchen

A famed Massachusetts seafood brand is now available in Columbus. Legal Sea Foods is the latest restaurant to take its menu virtual. Boston-based owner PPX Hospitality Brands is expanding its seafood chain through Smith & Wollensky, the equally historic steakhouse brand it also owns. The Easton Town Center location of...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Four holiday drinking trends and predictions via Drizly

It’s never too early to prep for the holidays. We’ve been watching horror movies nonstop since about August 1, for example. Will we still buy all of our Christmas presents Dec. 23? Probably. Anyway, the year-end holiday vortex of Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, all of which means more socializing and drinking … right? Or will the zombie pandemic still hold back our fun? And, either way, which alcohols will fuel our renewed social gatherings and/or continued hermit existence? Drizly and its BevAlc Insights team glanced at their data and chatted with retailers, importers, and brand leaders to lay out some predictions for the holiday drinking season.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Truth About The Newest Drink Trend: Cactus Water

When you want to hydrate, you have a ton of available options. Anyone can quench their thirst by downing a simple glass of water, but there's also sports drinks, Pedialyte, coconut water, and milk or milk alternatives. If even those options have started to feel boring, you can now find another beverage on the market that guarantees to hydrate you: cactus water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

The Best Sushi Knives For Making Restaurant-Quality Rolls at Home

The right tools can help any chef, whether they’re a seasoned professional or a casual beginner, up their game. This is especially true when preparing something like sushi, where presentation is just as important as taste. That’s why you’re going to want a proper sushi knife. Of course, sushi isn’t cooked, so the ingredients you use and the way they’re prepared and presented is of the utmost importance. Among seasoned vets, the knife of choice for slicing raw fish is the yanagi. Long and thin like the willow branch it’s named for, the traditional knife features a non-stick blade with a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Columbus Alive

Food News: Roots Natural Kitchen coming soon to Campus; Walking Distance Brewing opens

Today, Walking Distance Brewing Co. kicks off its official opening weekend in Uptown Marysville, with a grand opening set for Saturday, Oct. 9. The new Union County brewery and taproom is located in a historic building at 222 E. Eighth St. that's been newly refurbished. Saturday’s dog-friendly event will feature the food trucks Guelaguetza and Mother Truckin' Tasty.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

573
Followers
936
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy