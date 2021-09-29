Dr. Fauci Says He Won’t Resign When Grilled By Hugh Hewitt: ‘No, Absolutely, Unequivocally No’

At this point in the pandemic, it would be a massive understatement to say that everyone is ready to put COVID-19 behind us once and for all. But thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, certain areas of the country are still struggling to bring down infections, particularly in the South where some places saw their highest ever levels of cases over the summer. But even as the Delta surge is showing signs of waning in certain spots, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, warns that another set of states could soon see cases rise as the virus spreads. Read on to see which areas could be affected.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO