Dr. Fauci Says He Won’t Resign When Grilled By Hugh Hewitt: ‘No, Absolutely, Unequivocally No’

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci emphatically refused the idea of resigning in response to Americans who don’t see him as an effective spokesman for public health. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases gave a lengthy interview to Hugh Hewitt where he tackled Covid misinformation, vaccine hesitancy and the ongoing debates within the government about booster shots. As Fauci defended CDC Director Rochelle Walensky over her recent booster shot recommendations, Hewitt read off a list of controversies that shaped the course of public health throughout the pandemic.

