In addition to my picks and research which you can hear on the Hot Read Hits Podcast, here are some Week 4 notes on why I'm targeting these games, courtesy of BetPrep:. My Power Rank was NO by 6.5. The Saints are hiding their passing game with an offense that isn’t clicking. Winston has just 20, 22, and 21 pass attempts. The Saints are averaging 21.3 yards per possession, ahead of only the Bears (19.8 yards).

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO