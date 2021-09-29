CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Chinese Steamed Buns Find a Home at Xiao Long Dumplings, Now Open at Chinatown Plaza

By Susan Stapleton
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinatown’s Xiao Long Dumplings brings its roster of small basket buns to Chinatown Plaza, replacing the 6,815-square-foot Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant on the western side of the landmark retail center. The restaurant’s name pays tribute to the xiao long bao steamed buns on the menu as well as Li Xiao Long, better known as film and martial arts icon Bruce Lee. A cheeky large mascot dubbed Mr. Chairman Bao greets diners as they walk in to the restaurant.

vegas.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Chinese Restaurant#Buns#Food Drink#Nv Foursquare#Nv 89102
Eater

A Bucktown Chef Who Faced Cancer Will Finally Reopen His Restaurant After 19 Months

It’s been nearly 19 months since patrons last dined inside Izakaya Mita, the Bucktown Japanese pub that showed Chicagoans a different side of Japanese cooking. The seven-year-old restaurant, known for housing one of the city’s largest and most comprehensive sake collections, is at set to reopen in early October at 1960 N. Damen Avenue with an updated menu (say goodbye to soup ramen) and refreshed decor.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Gourmet Pies and Pizzas, Korean Corn Dogs Head to Town Square Next

Another new addition to the Town Square dining scene started construction a short distance from Master Kim’s Korean BBQ and promises an elevated twist on pizza and dessert pies. Crust & Roux Gourmet Pie Co. moves into the 3,500-square-foot suite 120 at The Landings retail and dining annex on the southeastern border of the outdoor shopping mall, overseen by Lowell Raven, who also has two more restaurants in the works.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Eat Korean Street Food at Cafe Madeleine in Boston’s South End

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. (Got intel that should be on Eater’s radar? Contact the team here.) South End gem Cafe Madeleine (seriously, take a look at everything that pastry chef Hana Quon posts on Instagram and then go eat it) is now hosting occasional “hotteok party nights,” with Quon featuring the popular Korean street food hotteok, a sweet filled pancake. You’ll have to keep an eye on her aforementioned Instagram account for announcements, but the next party is tomorrow, October 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with traditional and green tea hotteok available, as well as a hotteok ice cream sandwich (choose traditional, green tea, or black sesame hotteok with sweet cream ice cream.) Pre-order by phone to guarantee your order: (857) 239-8052.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

Bun House’s spooky Halloween steamed buns are back this year

Ah, Halloween, the festival that celebrates all the spookiest things in the world. The twilit hangover after Oktoberfest. Where the unshriven and unvaccinated sit clutching Starbucks pumpkin lattes in an endless limbo outside a petrol-less filling station in their ghostly carriage, its fuel gauge permanently on ‘empty’. Among lots of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Din Tai Fung’s Soupy, Slurpable Xiao Long Bao Are Getting a Second London Restaurant

International xiao long bao hypemaster Din Tai Fung looks set to finally expand its London restaurant portfolio, adding to its Covent Garden restaurant with an opening at one of the city’s most famous department stores, Selfridges. The group, best known for its delicately pleated, plump soup dumplings, has filed a licensing application for the premises with Westminster Council, taking over the space formerly occupied by The Selfridges Kitchen, as rumoured by Propel.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

The Expansion Plans for Phipps Plaza Now Include a Mexican-Spanish Restaurant

Chef Mimmo Alboumeh, the former owner of Red Pepper Taqueria, plans to open a second location of his Mexican-Spanish restaurant Botica next fall at Phipps Plaza in an expanded section of the luxury mall complex that will also include Nobu Hotel and a food hall. A third location of Alon’s Bakery and Market just opened at Phipps Plaza earlier this month.
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

Smashburger opens in Chinatown

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Friday there were 60,205 total positives. explore all the official D.C. data here From the Mayor’s Office: “The District’s reported data for September 24-26, 2021 includes 566 new positive coronavirus…
RESTAURANTS
orlandoweekly.com

Automat-style Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to open location in Orlando

The automat-style restaurant fell out of favor at the end of space age futurism, but continued pushes for seamless food delivery and the ongoing pandemic have made the dial-it-up vending system desirable yet again. The first of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's automat Chinese restaurants opened earlier this year and it's already...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy