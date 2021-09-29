Chinese Steamed Buns Find a Home at Xiao Long Dumplings, Now Open at Chinatown Plaza

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. (Got intel that should be on Eater’s radar? Contact the team here.) South End gem Cafe Madeleine (seriously, take a look at everything that pastry chef Hana Quon posts on Instagram and then go eat it) is now hosting occasional “hotteok party nights,” with Quon featuring the popular Korean street food hotteok, a sweet filled pancake. You’ll have to keep an eye on her aforementioned Instagram account for announcements, but the next party is tomorrow, October 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with traditional and green tea hotteok available, as well as a hotteok ice cream sandwich (choose traditional, green tea, or black sesame hotteok with sweet cream ice cream.) Pre-order by phone to guarantee your order: (857) 239-8052.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO