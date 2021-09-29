Chinese Steamed Buns Find a Home at Xiao Long Dumplings, Now Open at Chinatown Plaza
Chinatown’s Xiao Long Dumplings brings its roster of small basket buns to Chinatown Plaza, replacing the 6,815-square-foot Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant on the western side of the landmark retail center. The restaurant’s name pays tribute to the xiao long bao steamed buns on the menu as well as Li Xiao Long, better known as film and martial arts icon Bruce Lee. A cheeky large mascot dubbed Mr. Chairman Bao greets diners as they walk in to the restaurant.vegas.eater.com
