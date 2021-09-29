InfoComm 2021 education programming: gaming engines, automated captioning, and more
The InfoComm 2021 education program will explore the fast-growing AV solution content, production and streaming on Oct. 23–29, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center. The show will present 15 sessions exploring this solution, covering topics like automatic speech recognition for caption delivery, generative media, methods for improving the video conferencing experience and more.www.inparkmagazine.com
