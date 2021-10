California-based designer Caitlin Murray of Black Lacquer Design assumed working on a space for her newborn, Alister, would be a breeze. After all, she’s conceived more than 10 different nurseries for clients and has a reputation for her outside-the-box approach to color. But when the time came to draw up plans to convert an existing guest room in her 1920s Spanish abode before the arrival of her son, she was stumped. “I always love creating rooms for kids; my goal is to make them both chic and playful, which is a balance I try to strike in really anything I design,” says Murray. “But for my own baby’s, I was at a bit of a loss at first. There were so many directions I could take it.”

