Public Health

Teachers, day care workers among those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

By E-Edition
Martinsville Reporter-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers and day care workers are among the individuals that have been approved for a third "booster" shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for specific individuals, including people age 65 and older, individuals age 50 to 64 with underlying conditions, some people age 18 to 49 with underlying conditions and individuals 18 and older who have an increased risk of exposure due to occupational or institutional settings.

If vaccinated people can get COVID, why should I get vaccinated?

In our last article we discussed breakthrough infections, which occur when someone who has been vaccinated gets COVID-19. Breakthrough infections lead a lot of people to ask the question, why should I get vaccinated if I can still get COVID-19? The answer is because if you’re vaccinated you will not...
RENO, NV
Indiana State
MarketWatch

CDC head overrules advisers to allow COVID-19 boosters for at-risk workers, and Biden urges those eligible to act fast

In an unusual move, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overruled a panel of advisers' recommendation that booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine be offered only to people over 65 and those with weakened immune systems, allowing them to also be offered to front line workers, including in health care, schools and supermarkets.
41nbc.com

Eligibility groups extended for Covid-19 booster shot

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The North Central Health District is now offering the Covid booster shot at all 13 of its health departments. The CDC recently announced the groups who are eligible for the shot:. Anyone 65+. People who have high-risk health conditions. Anyone working closely with Covid-19 patients. According to...
MACON, GA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
myklgr.com

Minnesota to administer COVID-19 boosters to those eligible

COVID-19 booster shots are being made available to Minnesotans who are eligible to receive them under the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can get a booster shot at least six months after their initial series if they fall...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
texasbreaking.com

Unvaccinated People Are ‘More Educated’ On COVID-19 Vaccines – Is This True?

A post has been circulating online claiming that a member of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine advisory committee said unvaccinated people are more educated about COVID-19 vaccines than those already vaccinated. According to this report, the person referenced in the image who allegedly said such is not a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee.
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

Recent surges of the delta variant in much of the United States are attributable part to vaccine hesitancy. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 24,260,000 Americans — or 9.7% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
NIH Director's Blog

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine generates long-lasting immune memory

People who received low doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had strong immune memories of the virus six months after being fully vaccinated. Those carrying cross-reactive T cells from earlier exposure to other coronaviruses had greater immune responses after vaccination. The findings shed light on how lasting immunity develops after...
WJLA

4-year-old child accidentally receives COVID-19 vaccine

MARYLAND (WBFF) — One Maryland family found themselves in a scary situation - their 4-year-old girl ended up getting the COVID-19 vaccine by mistake. Coronavirus vaccines have not been approved for children that young. Pfizer is asking for emergency authorization for children as young as 5. According to Victoria and...
