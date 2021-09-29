Texas A&M Football: Greg McElroy explains why Mississippi State is a 'dangerous game' for Aggies
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field in Week 5, but not on the note the Aggies hoped after the team suffered a 20-10 loss to Arkansas in Week 4. And while the team's upcoming contest vs. Mississippi State doesn't have quite the fanfare of A&M's home game vs. No. 1 Alabama set for Oct 9, former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy believes Jimbo Fisher's squad needs to keep its head on a swivel as the Bulldogs come into College Station after what the Aggies displayed vs. the Razorbacks.247sports.com
