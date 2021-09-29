Gabby Petito Case: Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He’s Hot on Brian Laundrie’s Trail

Last weekend, reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter inserted himself into the search for Brian Laundrie. He showed up at the Laundrie home and Brian’s mom called 911 on him. Then, he took to social media and shared a wanted poster for Laundrie, claiming he would catch the fugitive. Now, he claims that he has done in less than a week what local and federal authorities haven’t been able to do in several weeks. Sources say Dog is hot on Laundrie’s trail.

Sources with “direct knowledge” of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s extralegal manhunt told TMZ that Dog is closing in on Laundrie. According to the report, he’s “Rolling to a remote site where he says Laundrie is hiding.” The report, which went live at 9:30 PT this morning, says that Dog was less than an hour away from apprehending Brian Laundrie.

According to TMZ’s sources, Dog the Bounty Hunter received information that Brian Laundrie was alive and on the move as of 10 o’clock last night. Dog’s team includes skilled “ground and boat crews.” So, if his information is correct, they’ll be able to corner Laundrie on the water as well as on land, limiting his means of escape.

Currently, there is no way to confirm if Dog the Bounty Hunter’s information was correct or not. However, the initial report is about 45 minutes old at the time of writing this article. So, we should know how things pan out later today.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Involvement in the Hunt for Laundrie

Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the hunt for Brian Laundrie under a week ago. Since then, the reality TV star claims to have collected over 1000 leads on the man’s whereabouts. Many of those leads contained photos of Laundrie in several locations. So, he and his team started going over the leads. A few days ago, Dog said that they should have a location within 48 hours. If the trail he’s sniffing pays off, he will have landed pretty close to that claim.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s manhunt isn’t exactly legal. However, if what he’s doing pans out, the nation will certainly be grateful for his help. As those following along know, Laundrie is considered a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death. Authorities and Petito’s family hope to find Laundrie.