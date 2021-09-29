NBA 2K partners with DUX Gaming to add team from Mexico for 2022 season
The NBA 2K League announced a partnership with DUX Gaming on Wednesday to launch its inaugural expansion into Latin America. On the heels of the NBA G League officially welcoming a Mexican team in 2021, the NBA 2K League is following suit to expand its global footprint. DUX Gaming, a sports organization based in Madrid, will announce the team's home city at a later date. The team will join the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai as the league's second franchise outside of the United States and Canada.www.espn.com
