NBA 2K partners with DUX Gaming to add team from Mexico for 2022 season

By Eric Gomez
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA 2K League announced a partnership with DUX Gaming on Wednesday to launch its inaugural expansion into Latin America. On the heels of the NBA G League officially welcoming a Mexican team in 2021, the NBA 2K League is following suit to expand its global footprint. DUX Gaming, a sports organization based in Madrid, will announce the team's home city at a later date. The team will join the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai as the league's second franchise outside of the United States and Canada.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Teams#Mexico#Nba 2k League#The Nba G League#Mexican#K League Draft#Dux Gaming#Spanish#Real Madrid
