Trailer : Licorice Pizza starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman
Universal Pictures have released the first trailer for “Licorice Pizza”, the new Paul Thomas Anderson Film, opening February 3, 2022. “Licorice Pizza” is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.moviehole.net
