Movies

Trailer : Licorice Pizza starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman

By Editorial Staff
moviehole.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Pictures have released the first trailer for “Licorice Pizza”, the new Paul Thomas Anderson Film, opening February 3, 2022. “Licorice Pizza” is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

moviehole.net

Related
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza

MGM has released a poster and trailer for writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza which tells the story of a teenagers Alana and Gary as they fall in love and grow up in 1970s San Fernando Valley; take a look here…. LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana...
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Who is Tom Waits in Licorice Pizza as excited fans dissect PTA trailer?

Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age period piece set in the Seventies. The upcoming film has a cast full of heavy hitters, including Tom Waits. Here’s what fans are saying. Tom Waits stars in Licorice Pizza. Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age...
MOVIES
WTHI

See Philip Seymour Hoffman's son star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza'

Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman stars in director Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie, "Licorice Pizza." The late actor and Anderson were longtime collaborators, and now Cooper carries on the tradition alongside singer Alana Haim (of the band HAIM) in the 1970s period piece set in the San Fernando Valley.
MOVIES
MTV

Sounds Gross, But The Movie Starring Alana Haim Looks Great

In 2016, Haim began a fruitful partnership with acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, beginning with a live in-studio video for their song "Right Now" that was released the following year. In the months that followed, Anderson directed several Haim projects, including the wonderfully choreographed "Little of Your Love" music video, a live performance of "Night So Long" filmed at Los Angeles's Greek Theatre, and a short documentary about the making of their second album, Something to Tell You, called Valentine. This partnership was great, and sisters Danielle, Este, and Alana continued it by having Anderson helm stunning visuals for their 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III, as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Gary Valentine
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Tom Waits
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
orcasound.com

LICORICE PIZZA – See the Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Newest Film

LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love. Written and Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson. Produced by:...
MOVIES
stljewishlight.org

Alana Haim makes acting debut in star-studded Paul Thomas Anderson film

(JTA) — The Haim family is getting into the movie business. Or at least one of them, that is. Alana Haim, guitarist of the famed band made up of three Jewish sisters, is set to star in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, “Licorice Pizza.” Its trailer was released on Monday.
MOVIES
/Film

Licorice Pizza: Release Date, Cast, And More

It's been a few years since we last saw a Paul Thomas Anderson film with 2017's "Phantom Thread." His upcoming feature, "Licorice Pizza," will be his first feature-length work since then, and Anderson fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. Read on to learn more about "Licorice Pizza," including where and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licorice Pizza#Universal Pictures
MUBI

Rushes: Melvin Van Peebles, Paul Walter Hauser, "Licorice Pizza" Trailer

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. We're deeply saddened by the news that the great Melvin Van Peebles has died. A filmmaker, director, novelist, playwright, and composer, Van Peebles was a pioneer of independent cinema, best known for his films Watermelon Man (1970) and Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song (1971). In an official statement, Van Peebles' son, filmmaker Mario Van Peebles, states: "He was a pioneer, a maverick and one cool cat."
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts slugfest: Will Bradley Cooper finally get a slice of gold with ‘Licorice Pizza’? [WATCH]

There was a special delivery this week with the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson‘s eagerly awaited “Licorice Pizza,” which could be Bradley Cooper‘s ticket to Oscar finally? Maybe? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss PTA’s latest, BCoop’s chances and more. One of us immediately slotted Cooper into their No. 1 spot for Best Supporting Actor after the trailer dropped. Cooper plays Jon Peters, the real-life producer of such films as 1976’s “A Star Is Born,” starring his then-girlfriend Barbra Streisand (in case you completely missed that in the trailer). It sounds juicy on...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

(Trailer) A Hollywood “Almost Famous” as Bradley Cooper Plays Jon Peters in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” Based On Producer Gary Goetzman’s Childhood

Paul Thomas Anderson’s falsely named “Soggy Bottom” has a real title and a trailer. Now it’s called “Licorice Pizza,” and as I told you exclusively weeks ago, the movie is based on the teen years of Hollywood producer Gary Goetzman, now Tom Hanks’s producing partner. Goetzman had a career as a child actor.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Licorice Pizza to The Souvenir Part II

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
MOVIES
