West Ham won at Old Trafford for the first time since 2007 as they knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup at the third round stage. In the second meeting of these two sides in just four days, West Ham made a fast start at Old Trafford and took a deserved lead when Manuel Lanzini steered home a cut-back from Ryan Fredericks in the 10th minute.Juan Mata struck the bar with a volley from a tight angle while Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho also saw efforts saved by West Ham debutant Alphonse Areola before the break.Mason Greenwood...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO